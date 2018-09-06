Report: Cartel Hitman Kills 3 in US, Takes 2 Young Sons Back to Mexico

A reported illegal immigrant with connections to the cartel allegedly killed two adults and an unborn baby in Phoenix, Arizona, and kidnapped his two sons before fleeing to Mexico.

The Phoenix Police Department named Dimas Coronado in an arrest warrant for three counts of homicide. He allegedly murdered his estranged wife, Oralia Nunez Gonzalez, and her roommate, Omar Gonzalez, The Daily Wire reported.

The two were found inside a trailer, and when police responded, Gonzalez was already dead. Nunez Gonzalez was reportedly eight months pregnant, and she and her baby both died at a local hospital after she was found with gunshot wounds.

The arrest warrant includes the death of the unborn child in the homicide count.

Coronado and Nunez Gonzalez had been married for nine years but were living apart after separating a few months ago, People magazine reported.

According to Breitbart, an Amber Alert was triggered for Victor Coronado-Nunez, 8, and his brother Jonathan Coronado-Nunez, 5, who were reportedly kidnapped by Coronado after the alleged killings.

Police believe Coronado fled with his children in a Chevy Silverado after the alleged killings, and later switched vehicles to a green Ford truck with a Mexican license plate after the first car was found empty.

“We have reasons to believe Mexico was an option for the suspect as he had family there,” Sgt. Armando Carbajal, Phoenix Police Department spokesman, said.

Coronado was born and raised in Mexico and entered the country illegally, according to Breitbart. Nunez and their sons, however, came into the United States on a visa. Breitbart reporter Robert Arce told The Daily Mail that law enforcement agencies are not reporting the immigration status of the suspect to avoid “politicians wanting to promote sanctuary city policies.”

Breitbart reported that “Coronado has a violent history in his native Mexico and was previously arrested for murder, but fled to the United States with his family.”

He also reportedly worked as a cartel hitman and was being hunted by a group of assassins from Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, before he escaped to the U.S.

The Phoenix Police Department had also reportedly responded to multiple domestic violence calls at the Nunez’s home. The most recent call came on Aug. 11, the Arizona Republic reported.

Neighbors told the Republic that police officers had parked outside of the home one night because Coronado had sent Nunez Gonzalez death threats.

Nunez Gonzalez’s brother, Ramon Nunez Gonzalez, told Mexican media that his sister had been beaten by Coronado and received death threats from her husband, according to Breitbart. She also had an order that kept Coronado away from her or her boys.

Authorities are still searching for the two missing boys.

