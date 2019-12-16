SECTIONS
News
Print

Report: Chinese Officials Caught While Infiltrating US Military Base

An F/A-18 taxis on the flight line at Naval Air Station Oceana in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 8, 2013.Jim Watson / AFP via Getty ImagesAn F/A-18 taxis on the flight line at Naval Air Station Oceana in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 8, 2013. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 16, 2019 at 12:00pm
Print

The Trump administration reportedly expelled two Chinese embassy officials this fall after they attempted to drive onto a military base near Norfolk, Virginia.

The New York Times reported on Sunday, “American officials believe at least one of the Chinese officials was an intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover, said six people with knowledge of the expulsions.”

“The group, which included the officials’ wives, evaded military personnel pursuing them and stopped only after fire trucks blocked their path.”

After the Chinese officials were apprehended during the incident, which happened in late September, the intruders said they did not understand the guard’s instructions to turn around.

“It is not clear what they were trying to do on the base, but some American officials said they believed it was to test the security at the installation, according to a person briefed on the matter,” The Times reported.

TRENDING: Rep. Gaetz Wins Impeachment Hearing with Biden-Burisma-Hertz Car Rental Slam

“Had the Chinese officials made it onto the base without being stopped, the embassy could have dispatched a more senior intelligence officer to enter the base, the theory goes.”

The Tidewater region of southeast Virginia is home to one of the largest concentrations of U.S. military personnel in the world, according to the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

There are approximately 83,000 active duty military members from all five branches of the forces, and about 150,000 military and civilian DOD personnel overall.

Some of the largest facilities are Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Station Oceana, Fort Eustis (an Army post), Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek and Langley Air Force Base.

Do you think China is America’s top military rival?

According to The Times’ sources, the base that was infiltrated is home to Special Operations forces.

One such unit is the elite SEAL Team Six.

The expulsion of the Chinese officials is believed to be the first since 1987 during the Reagan administration.

RELATED: While Dems Obsess Over Impeachment, Trump Quietly Has Amazingly Productive Week

The Times’ story about the Trump administration removing the Chinese officials came just two days after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. and China have agreed to “Phase One” of a new trade deal.

Wendy Cutler, a former U.S. trade negotiator who now serves as vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said, “This deal should go a long way in reversing the downward spiral in bilateral trade relations and increasing certainty for U.S. businesses.”

Liao Min, China’s deputy finance minister, said that “China is ready to work with the U.S. side to do more to promote growth in trade” but did not confirm the $50 billion figure.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Report: Chinese Officials Caught While Infiltrating US Military Base
Gen. Patton's Greatest Victory Happened After He Called on His Entire Army To Pray 75 Years Ago
Hillary Clinton Debuts Radically Different Look as Speculation She's Joining 2020 Race Builds
Mitch McConnell Says There's 'Zero Chance' That Trump Will Be Removed from Office
Exclusive: Comedian Terrence Williams And Tomi Lahren Headline 'The Deplorables Show' in Arizona Promising Conservative Entertainment in 2020
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×