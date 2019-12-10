Sinise's 'Snowball Express' Makes Christmas Unforgettable for 1,750 Fallen Military Heroes' Families

While the holidays can be filled with a sense of warm nostalgia for many, it can also be a painful reminder of family members who are no longer alive to join in the festivities.

Through his foundation, actor Gary Sinise, known for playing Lt.Dan in “Forrest Gump,” ensures that family members of fallen military heroes have the chance to build happy memories despite their devastating loss.

Sinise has served veterans and veterans groups since 2011 through the Gary Sinise Foundation, which aims to “serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need,” according to the foundation’s website.

“Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted,” Sinise said. “We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

“While we can never do enough to show gratitude to our nation’s defenders, we can always do a little more.”

Sinise has certainly made an effort to “do a little more.”

From performing free concerts for veterans and their families to providing a smart home to a disabled veteran in need, Sinise has proven his dedication to honoring and thanking those who have served and protected our country.

Continuing the annual holiday tradition, Sinise’s foundation partnered yet again with American Airlines to offer an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World for family members of fallen military heroes on the “Snowball Express.”

These families, also known as Gold Star Families, were flown from all across the country to Orlando to have the opportunity to build new memories and meet others who have experienced similar heartbreak.

“The holidays can be especially challenging for grieving families,” the foundation wrote on its website. “Each December, we host a five-day experience for 1,750+ children of the fallen and their surviving parent or guardian. As a therapeutic retreat with a blend of fun and inspiring programs, these families can lean on their peers for support.”

The actor first became involved with the Snowball Express in 2007, but six years after he founded his own foundation, the holiday program was folded into GSF, according to WOFL.

“They’re dealing with the grief and the loss of a loved one, a mom or a dad who have died in military service, and all these kids are going through the same thing, so the power of all of them in the same place at the same time, many of them — hundreds of them — was very healing for a lot of them,” Sinise said.

Besides being able to experience the magical joy that is Walt Disney World, GSF also provides counseling services, education about scholarships and medical benefits, and other supportive services.

Other activities and entertainment, like a performance from Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, were also planned.

The foundation shared on Facebook that families departed from airports across the country on Dec. 7 and even shared pictures that capture how the program not only provides joy for these families but also pays tribute to the heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

According to a media release from American Airlines, families from 87 different cities flew on 13 different charter flights to get to Orlando International Airport.

“This event highlights the caring nature of the American team,” David Seymour, Senior Vice President of Operations at American said in the media release. “I’m honored to work with so many generous colleagues, not only those who have volunteered their time to fly and serve the families in the air, but those who have spent countless hours coordinating gate-side celebrations in scores of airports around our system.

“Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express is a remarkable program that continues to impact Gold Star families, and it is our deep privilege to partner with the foundation to honor them. As a company, and as a nation, we can never forget those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”

