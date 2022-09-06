Share
News
Tesla automobiles plugged in and charging at a Supercharger rapid battery charging station for the electric vehicle company Tesla Motors, in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, Aug. 24, 2016.
Tesla automobiles plugged in and charging at a Supercharger rapid battery charging station for the electric vehicle company Tesla Motors, in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, Aug. 24, 2016. (Smith Collection - Gado / Getty Images).

Report: EVs Facing Total Scarcity of Their Most Critical Component - Spells Disaster for Biden Goals

 By Jack Davis  September 6, 2022 at 4:19pm
Share

Hitting the Biden administration’s goal of a 50 percent reduction in the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles might be stymied by a shortage of lithium, according to one mining executive.

“Yes, we’ll [eventually] have enough, but not by that time,” Keith Phillips, CEO of Piedmont Lithium, said, according to Yahoo Finance.

“There’s going to be a real crunch to get the material. We don’t have enough in the world to turn that much [lithium] production in the world by 2035,” he said.

The price of lithium has almost doubled in the past year, with much of the short-term increase in lithium coming from outside the U.S. That works against an Inflation Reduction Act tax credit that will require EV components to be sourced in North America.

Piedmont Lithium last week announced it will start building a lithium processing plant in Tennessee next year and has plans to build one in North Carolina as well so that it can meet a demand level of enough lithium for one million vehicles a year when the plants are up and rolling.

Trending:
Nancy Pelosi Already Has Her Eyes on Another Job if GOP Wins House Majority in Midterms: Report

“The world has changed,” Phillips said. “We’re now in an era where everyone’s going to want an electric car. The car companies can’t make them fast enough, and people are now looking for the lithium they need for the batteries to go in those electric cars.”

Phillips said businesses face permitting hurdles to open American plants.

“Projects get permitted [in Australia] in under a year,” Phillips said. “Here, it’s two, four, six, seven, eight years, which is a problem, especially in a business that’s booming so fast.”

“Energy security is a national issue,” Phillips said. “I think you’ll see companies that are thinking about battery plants in different parts of the world or lithium conversion plants coming to America because this investment tax credit will be very valuable…The market opportunity is huge.”

Would you drive an EV if it was cheaper than a gas car?

Results take time, many said.

“Considering it takes seven years to build a mine and refining plant but only 24 months to build a battery plant, the best part of this decade is needed to establish an entirely new industry in the United States,” said Simon Moores, chief executive of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said, according to Reuters.

“The most feasible option is to use recycling … yet the impact of recycling will be very limited when there are barely any EVs coming off the road,” Max Reid, an analyst at WoodMac Battery Raw Materials Service, said.

Related:
Weeks After Issuing Electric Car Mandate, Cali Faces Potential 'Stage 3 Energy Emergency,' Rolling Blackouts During Heat Wave

Kent Masters, chief executive of Albemarle, the largest publicly traded lithium producer, said the market will remain tight, according to the Financial Times.

“It’s systemic for a pretty long period of time,” Masters said. “For seven to eight years it stays pretty tight.”

The International Energy Agency has said that globally, another 60 lithium mines need to be operational by 2030 to meet emerging needs.

“There’s a serious challenge with lithium availability,” Chris Berry, founder of House Mountain Partners, a battery metals advisor, said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Report: EVs Facing Total Scarcity of Their Most Critical Component - Spells Disaster for Biden Goals
16-Year-Old Goes Missing, Then Gets Arrested in Connection to Murder
'Hard Work Pays Off': Country Music Star Luke Combs Reaches Into His Pocket and Starts Counting Bills After Spotting Young Fans' Signs
Memphis Police Discover Body in the Vicinity of Eliza Fletcher Crime Scene
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Wasn't Only 1 in NYC Apartment When He Jumped to His Death: Report
See more...

Conversation