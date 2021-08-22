I can’t think of a politician who has embarrassed themselves quite as much as Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has.

Warren spent much of her life crafting a professional and political career around a personal narrative about fighting against the oppression intrinsic to being a Native American woman.

“Being Native American has been part of my story, I guess since the day I was born,” Warren once said, according to The Washington Free Beacon. “I don’t know any other way to describe it.”

However, it turns out that Warren is barely Native American.

The Free Beacon reported that a DNA test identified her as having somewhere between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American ancestry. For reference, I am roughly 1/12th Native American, per my AncestryDNA results, but I don’t identify as such.

Of course, this controversy didn’t stop Warren from running for president in 2020.

Though she was adored by rich white liberals who probably still believed her story, she was never a serious contender for the Democratic nomination.

But Warren’s real legacy, years down the line, probably will be her impact on the U.S. Census.

The Free Beacon furthered that in the 2020 census, the number of Americans who identified as non-Hispanic and at least one other race increased by 127 percent, compared with 2010.

According to The New York Times, 26 percent of this increase was identified as white people claiming to be Native American as well — a number that probably represents some 2 million Americans.

Per the Free Beacon, some experts already are identifying the phenomenon as “the Elizabeth Warren effect” as a tribute to the beleaguered and humiliated senator.

I’m guessing Sen. Warren isn’t much of a fan of this “honor.”

Her misrepresentation of her identity got her where she wanted in life, but now there are some serious consequences. She might be a media darling now, but being a misrepresentation trend-setter is what journals and history books will identify with her in the future.

After all, the census lives forever.

On the other hand, I’m not surprised that so many people are rushing to identify themselves as something other than white.

Proponents of critical race theory have spent so much time criticizing “whiteness,” or identifying white people as the enemy, that it has created a culture of self-hatred among many white progressives.

I mean, some progressives actually are starting to identify basic math with white supremacy. A generation of Americans brought up in that kind of climate simply isn’t going to be able to function properly.

I’m certainly going to remember Elizabeth Warren as one of the progenitors of this phenomenon, and I hope other people do the same.

This ridiculousness might never end otherwise.

