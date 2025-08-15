Report Exposes Trans Lobby's Grip on Children's Hospitals - It's Time to Root Them Out

A new report released by the medical watchdog group “Do No Harm” revealed how deeply entrenched transgender activist groups are within the children’s hospitals of America, and suggested eradicating those groups entirely from our nation’s healthcare system.

The 36-page report entitled “How The Human Rights Campaign’s Healthcare Equality Index Infects Pediatric Hospitals With Gender Ideology,” which was released on Thursday, laid out how hospitals are being infiltrated by radical policies.

It specifically highlighted the “Human Rights Campaign” and its push to have hospitals do things like provide LGBTQ+ leadership training, ask patients about their “gender identity,” and give employees insurance coverage for child sex-change treatments like puberty blockers, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

