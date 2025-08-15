Share
Deep Dive
Premium
Supporters of pushing LGBT values on children protest their ideas outside Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) on Feb. 6, 2025 in Los Angeles.
Premium
Supporters of pushing LGBT values on children protest their ideas outside Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) on Feb. 6, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Robyn Beck - AFP / Getty Images)

Report Exposes Trans Lobby's Grip on Children's Hospitals - It's Time to Root Them Out

 By Nick Givas  August 15, 2025 at 8:47am
Share

A new report released by the medical watchdog group “Do No Harm” revealed how deeply entrenched transgender activist groups are within the children’s hospitals of America, and suggested eradicating those groups entirely from our nation’s healthcare system.

The 36-page report entitled “How The Human Rights Campaign’s Healthcare Equality Index Infects Pediatric Hospitals With Gender Ideology,” which was released on Thursday, laid out how hospitals are being infiltrated by radical policies.

It specifically highlighted the “Human Rights Campaign” and its push to have hospitals do things like provide LGBTQ+ leadership training, ask patients about their “gender identity,” and give employees insurance coverage for child sex-change treatments like puberty blockers, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




Report Exposes Trans Lobby's Grip on Children's Hospitals - It's Time to Root Them Out
How Ken Paxton Takes Page from Dems' Playbook and Hilariously Smacks Around Beto O'Rourke
Trump Hammers Elizabeth Warren for Wild Way She Endorsed 'Communist' in NYC — 'Gotta Take a Drug Test'
Dem Governor Declares Crime Emergency in Her State — Days After Blasting Trump for 'Overreach' in DC
Sending Their Best: Half-Naked Dem Candidate Uses Racial Slurs in Wild Arrest Video, Proclaims 'Superman' Status
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation