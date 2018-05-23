Report: FBI Agents Want To Be Subpoenaed To Testify Against Comey, McCabe

There are numerous agents within the FBI eager to be subpoenaed so they can testify about problems that occurred within the bureau under the leadership of former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, according to three sources who spoke to The Daily Caller.

All three sources are in direct contact with active FBI agents, according to The Daily Caller.

Former federal prosecutor Joe DiGenova told The Daily Caller on Tuesday that many agents are angry that “the bureau was used as a tool of political intelligence by the Obama administration thugs.”

“There are agents all over this country who love the bureau and are sickened by (James) Comey’s behavior and (Andrew) McCabe and (Eric) Holder and (Loretta) Lynch and the thugs like (John) Brennan,” DiGenova said. “Who despise the fact that the bureau was used as a tool of political intelligence by the Obama administration thugs. They are just waiting for a chance to come forward and testify.”

“I can assure you I’ve been approached by agents who want to be subpoenaed for the same reason as the guys in the field,” he continued. “All over this country there are agents but the big ones the ones that matter New York/Washington I can assure you I’ve spoken with agents who want to come forward.”

The Daily Caller also spoke with a former Trump official who has maintained contact with FBI agents, as well as a counter intelligence consultant who held an interview with an active special agent of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

“TheDC independently confirmed the veracity of the consultant’s position and access, and reviewed detailed transcripts of his Q&A with the special agent, who requested the arrangement due to internal dragnets and fear of vicious retribution,” The Daily Caller report stated.

The former Trump administration official told The Daily Caller that FBI agents would rather be subpoenaed than risk the political and professional backlash that would likely come with being a government whistleblower.

“(W)hen you are subpoenaed, Congress then pays … for your legal counsel and the subpoena protects [the agent] from any organizational retaliation,” he said. “They are on their own as whistleblowers, they get no legal protection and there will be organizational retaliation against them.”

As someone who has represented whistleblowers in the past, DiGenova agreed with the former Trump staffer’s assessment.

“It’s an intelligent approach to the situation given the vindictive nature of the bureau under Comey and McCabe. I have no idea how to read Chris Wray, who is not a leader and who has disappeared from the public eye during this entire crisis. You know, he may be cleaning house but if he’s doing so, he’s doing it very quietly,” he said.

“I don’t blame them,” he continued. “I don’t blame the agents one bit. I think that the FBI is in a freefall. James Comey has destroyed the institution he claims to love. And it is beyond a doubt that it is going to take a decade to restore public confidence because of Comey and Clapper and Brennan and Obama and Lynch.”

The former Trump official also claimed the corruption at the FBI goes far beyond Comey and McCabe.

“They know that it wasn’t just Comey and McCabe in this case. That’s too narrow a net to cast over these guys. There’s a much broader corruption that seeped into the seventh floor at the bureau,” the staffer said.

“They ruined the credibility of the bureau and the technical ability of the bureau, so systemically, over the past several years, they’re worried about their organizational reputation and their professional careers,” he said.

An Washington FBI agent who spoke to The Daily Caller’s third source also said that “rank and file FBI agents” are desperate for justice from the DOJ.

“Every special agent I have spoken to in the Washington Field Office wants to see McCabe prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They feel the same way about Comey,“ the special agent said, according to transcripts provided to The Daily Caller.

“Activity that Congress is investigating is being stonewalled by leadership and rank-and-file FBI employees in the periphery are just doing their jobs. All Congress needs to do is subpoena involved personnel and they will tell you what they know. These are honest people. Leadership cannot stop anyone from responding to a subpoena. Those subpoenaed also get legal counsel provided by the government to represent them,” the special agent added.

These revelations about FBI agents willing and eager to testify against Comey and McCabe come ahead of the release of inspector general’s report regarding how the bureau handled the Clinton email server investigation.

“Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced the draft report was done in a letter to members of Congress on Wednesday,” Fox News reported last week. “He did not say when the results of the review will be officially released to the FBI, DOJ and congressional committees.”

