Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Report: Federal Authorities Just Raided Rudy Giuliani's Apartment

×
By Erin Coates
Published April 28, 2021 at 11:29am
Mewe Share P Share

Federal authorities raided Rudy Giuliani’s New York City apartment and office Wednesday morning as they took the criminal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine to the next level.

Three people with knowledge of the investigation and the executed search warrants told The New York Times investigators seized Giuliani’s electronic devices and searched his properties around 6 a.m.

Lawyer Robert Costello called the searches of his client’s property unnecessary because Giuliani said he would answer any questions that did not have to do with his privileged communications with former President Donald Trump.

“What they did today was legal thuggery,” Costello said.

“Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States?”

TRENDING: Gov. Cuomo Blames Trump, Vows to Pursue Legal Options After New York Loses Congressional Seat

The warrants were executed as part of the federal probe into whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration for Ukrainian officials and oligarchs in 2019.

Giuliani previously said he helped convince Trump to remove then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, but investigators are looking into whether the former president’s personal lawyer committed a crime in doing so, Forbes reported.

“I forced [Yovanovitch] out because she’s corrupt,” Giuliani told Fox News in 2019.

“I came back with a document that will show unequivocally that she committed perjury.”

Giuliani also said he passed information to Trump that allegedly showed Yovanovitch was impeding investigations into the Biden family and other Democrats, according to The Associated Press.

“I just gave them the facts,” Giuliani said at the time.

“I mean, did I think she should be recalled? I thought she should have been fired. If I was attorney general, I would have kicked her out. I mean — secretary of state.”

RELATED: Disgraced Rep. Eric Swalwell Just Sued Donald Trump for Causing Him 'Severe Emotional Distress'

Prosecutors are investigating if Giuliani was also working for Ukrainian officials or businesses who wanted Yovanovitch to be removed, The Times reported.

Do you think Giuliani broke a federal law?

The Foreign Agents Registration Act makes it a federal crime to influence or lobby the United States government for a foreign official without disclosing it to the Justice Department.

Giuliani’s dealings with Ukrainian official Yuriy Lutsenko, who helped Giuliani dig up dirt on Trump’s political rivals, are among the many in question.

Federal prosecutors sought search warrants for Giuliani’s records last summer, but senior Justice Department officials were concerned about the warrants being served too close to the election, people familiar with the matter told The Times.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Report: Federal Authorities Just Raided Rudy Giuliani's Apartment
Derek Chauvin Juror Speaks Out with a Message for George Floyd's Family
Residents Outraged as Scientists Prepare to Release 500 Million Genetically Modified Mosquitos Into the Wild
Cashing In: Adam Schiff Lands Deal for Book About Impeaching Trump
Governors Unhappy as Biden Gives Them the Cold Shoulder, Places Cuomo in Charge
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×