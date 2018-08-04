Report: Feinstein’s Personal Driver for 20 Years Was Actually a Spy

Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat who has served in the U.S. Senate since 1992, employed a driver for 20 years who is alleged to have been a Chinese spy, according to new reports.

Last week, a Politico report discussing the prevalence of Chinese espionage in California, claimed a former Chinese spy had once worked for Feinstein but offered no details.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Chronicle said the spy had worked as Feinstein’s driver.

According to the Chronicle’s report, Feinstein — who was the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee at the time — knew nothing about the alleged spying until she was informed about it by the FBI in 2013.

The alleged spy ran errands for Feinstein and worked in her San Francisco office, the report said.

“Dianne was mortified,” the Chronicle quoted its source, which it did not name, as saying. The driver was immediately fired, the Chronicle reported.

Feinstein Played by China as She Led Senate Intel Committee: Details Surface About Chinese Spy Who Worked For Sen. Feinstein https://t.co/lc9G6cE0nk #MAGA #TrumpTrain @realDonaldTrump #AmericaFirst #Dobbs — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) August 3, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – New details emerged Wednesday about how a mole for the government of communist China managed to stay by Senator Dianne Feinstein’s side for nearly 20 years – I’m sure all the networks will be discussing all weekend right? https://t.co/h2DLzkfx7E — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) August 3, 2018

The report said no vital information was passed to China, according to the FBI.

“They interviewed him, and Dianne forced him to retire, and that was the end of it. None of her staff ever knew what was going on. They just kept it quiet,” the newspaper quoted its unnamed source as saying.

Feinstein’s office has not commented on the reports.

The reports prompted a tweet from President Donald Trump aimed at Feinstein, who has been among the Democrats claiming there was collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“Dianne is the person leading our Nation on “Collusion” with Russia (only done by Dems). Will she now investigate herself?” Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1025584134322892800 ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1025584134322892800&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonexaminer.com%2Fnews%2Ftrump-asks-if-dianne-feinstein-will-investigate-herself-over-chinese-agent

Jeff Harp, a former FBI agent, said he was not surprised by the infiltration, according to KPIX.

“Think about (sic) Diane Feinstein and what she had access to,” Harp said. “One, she had access to the Chinese community here in San Francisco; great amount of political influence. Two, correct me if I’m wrong, Dianne Feinstein still has very close ties to the intelligence committees there in Washington, D.C.”

“They also have an interest in the economy here. How to get political influence here,” he said. “What’s being developed in Silicon Valley that has dual-use technology. All of that is tied to the Bay Area.”

“As the Bay Area goes, so does the nation when it comes to technology,” said Harp. “So why not when it comes to spying?”

Feinstein, 85, is seeking re-election in November.

