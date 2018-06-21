Report: Heckler of DHS Boss Is DOJ Employee

A Department of Justice employee was among the socialists who crashed a Washington restaurant Tuesday to harass Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Allison Hrabar, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is also a paralegal specialist at the DOJ, the Washington Examiner reported.

“It feels really good to confront people who are actually responsible, which is what we have a unique opportunity to do in D.C.,” Hrabar said.

During the protest, which took place at a Mexican restaurant, socialists shouted “Shame” and various other insults as Nielsen.

Hrabar also called for more protests to ensure that anyone connected with enforcing federal immigration laws be harassed in public.

“If you see these people in public, you should remind them that they shouldn’t have peace,” she said. “We aren’t the only ones who can do this. Anyone who sees Kirstjen Nielsen at dinner, anyone who sees anyone who works at DHS and ICE at dinner can confront them like this, and that’s what we hope this will inspire people to do.”

She continued that train of thought on her Twitter account.

“No one who has ever made their living terrorizing immigrants deserves peace. If you see one in a restaurant, at a movie, or in your neighborhood, remind them of that,” she said.

Hrabar said that her protest was not part of her work duties, but also noted that even as a government employee, she has a First Amendment right to participate in protests on her own time.

However, when The Daily Caller went to examine Hrabar’s Twitter account, it found there was some overlap.

“Keeping families together in jail is not an acceptable solution,” Hrabar tweeted Wednesday afternoon at 1:56 p.m., which would be in the middle of a standard workday.

Her Twitter account has since been locked.

Hrabar came to the Department of Justice in 2016 after graduating from Swarthmore College.

Margaret McLaughlin, one person involved in the Nielsen protest, made it clear the group’s goals are amorphous.

“As long as the Trump administration is going to separate families at the border and bust unions and put more and more people at danger — all kinds of people — we are going to continue to fight,” she said.

“We are, with most of our work, focused on the revolving door of people who have worked at DHS and other government agencies and have taken that and cashed in and are making six figures — 300, 400, 500 thousand a year — to lobby their former peers to build out the private prison system. This isn’t just an immigration issue. This is an issue for any person who has a family member or friend locked up,” she said.

“I’m not trying to threaten anyone,” she added. “I just want families to be together and not be imprisoned and in jail (after) escaping terrors happening in their countries because of our foreign policy.”

