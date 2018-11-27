SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Report: Jerome Corsi Shuts Down Mueller Plea Deal

Trump Russia ProbeSTR / AP PhotoIn this Oct. 7, 2008 photo, Jerome Corsi, right, arrives at the immigration department in Nairobi, Kenya. Corsi, a conservative writer and associate of President Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone says he is in plea talks with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Jerome Corsi told The Associated Press on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, that he has been negotiating a potential plea but declined to comment further. (STR / AP Photo)

By Jack Davis
at 5:31pm
Print

Jerome Corsi, an associate of Trump loyalist Roger Stone, said Monday he has turned thumbs-down on a deal offered by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Corsi’s name has come up in connection with documents released by WikiLeaks in the 2016 election, and whether he helped move documents from Stone to WikiLeaks. Mueller is investigating alleged improprieties in the 2016 election that could possibly relate to communications between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“They can put me in prison the rest of my life. I am not going to sign a lie,” Corsi told CNN.

Corsi said he was offered a deal if he would plead guilty to one count of perjury.

NBC reported that Corsi, 72, told the network that the charge stems from “testimony involving seeing” WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

TRENDING: 1970s Yearbook Photo Shows GOP Senator at So-Called High School ‘Segregation Academy’

Corsi said he did not know in advance about hacked emails that would be released on WikiLeaks.

Corsi said that when he gave a statement to Mueller’s investigators, he “forgot almost everything about emails in 2016.”

“They want me to say I willfully lied. I did not intentionally lie to the special counsel. I’m not going to agree that I lied. I did not,” Corsi said. “I will not lie to save my life. I’d rather sit in prison and rot for as long as these thugs want me to.”

Corsi said the special counsel told him he “willfully lied on an amended statement,” a characterization he disputes.

Are you glad someone stood up to Robert Mueller?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

When asked if he knows what comes next, Corsi replied, “I don’t know.”

Mueller’s office had no comment on the report.

Last week, Corsi was reportedly negotiating a deal with Mueller, the Washington Times reported.

On Monday, Stone issued a statement defending Corsi.

RELATED: ‘Superb Propaganda’ – Hillary Clinton Blasts Fox News

“I continue to see that my friend Dr. Jerry Corsi is being harassed by the Special Counsel, not for lying, but for refusing to lie,” Stone said. “It is inconceivable that in America someone would be prosecuted for refusing to swear to a false narrative pushed on him by the Muller investigators.”

Stone said he had never communicated with Corsi until after WikiLeaks first released hacked emails from the account of Hillary Clinton campaign chief John Podesta.

“Prior to that, our discussions had been limited to the research he had been doing on the money and business ties that the Podesta brothers had with Russian interests,” Stone said

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Mexican Police officers block Central American migrants from reaching the El Chaparral border crossing close to the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Report Cash Transactions Between Mexican Officials to Allow Them Access to US Border

Jack Davis

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, appears on CNN's "New Day" on Monday.CNN screen shot

Chief Border Patrol Agent Attacks Narrative That Migrants Were Peaceful, Defends Use of Tear Gas

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Steven Beyer

Kamala Harris pictured in a file photoEthan Miller / Getty Images

Report: Kamala Harris Could Lose Senate Judiciary Seat, Endangering Path to 2020 Race

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks to the media.Eric Baradat / Getty Images

Report: Trump’s Justice Department Aiming To Break Up International Oil Cartel

George Upper

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs after testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 11, 2018.Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

The Upper Cut: Zuckerberg’s Formal Statement Spells Trouble for Facebook

Randy DeSoto

A migrant mom fleeing tear gasReuters / Twitter

Significant Doubts Surround Photo of Migrant with Children Fleeing Tear Gas

Evie Fordham

Democratic Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

The Idea of Building Dorms for Members of Congress Is Back. Here’s Why

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.