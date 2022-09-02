Share
News
(Helder Faria / Getty Images; Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Report: How Joe Biden's Ban on 'Ghost' Guns Lasted Less Than 1 Minute

 By Matthew Holloway  September 2, 2022 at 7:45am
Share

The Biden-Harris administration and Congressional Democrats recently celebrated that President Biden had “banned ghost guns” by executive order.

However, a recent report from The Federalist has shown that, due to changes made in retailers’ inventory, Biden’s ban on firearms lasted less than a minute.

Biden’s new federal regulation, which went into effect on Aug. 24, prohibited the sale of kits that contain everything the end user would need to construct a functioning gun from being sold without a background check.

Trending:
Biden Admin Caught Colluding With Federal Workers Union, Then Doc Mysteriously Disappears

And the executive action was hailed by Gun Control advocates.

However, the celebrations may have been a bit premature from the Second Amendment opposition groups. As Max McGuire wrote for The Federalist, “As soon as the clock struck midnight and Biden’s new rule went into effect, retailers had already adjusted their inventory to comply with the new regulations. Biden’s ban on ‘ghost guns’ lasted no longer than a minute.”

Do you think that there should be a ban on 'ghost' guns?

The ban, in effect, added to the existing regulations new language that if a retailer sold the necessary, though unfinished, components to construct a gun together, then these kits “may be readily converted” to fire projectiles and would therefore legally constitute a “firearm.”

As Federalist explained, the various sellers of kits very simply needed to separately sell unfinished frames, jigs, bits and parts in separate packages and in separate orders.

McGuire noted, “the stack of boxes from four separate orders would not legally count as a firearm.”

Naturally, that’s precisely what retailers did: They required separate orders, or refused to sell all four items to the same customer, thus requiring a purchaser to use multiple vendors so that no single retailer ever actually sold a “firearm.”

It took less than 60 seconds, according to the report from Federalist. By 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 24, Biden’s regulatory change, accomplished with the stroke of a pen, had been rendered moot with the click of a mouse.

Related:
Concealed Carry Regulations Just Became Unenforceable in Anti-Gun Cali After Bill Fails to Pass

The only thing that the Biden administration has succeeded at with this move is to make it marginally less convenient and more expensive to purchase and construct a so-called “ghost gun.”

McGuire said, “This regulation was never aimed at the criminal class, though. Like all gun control, it targets the law-abiding. Politicians and bureaucrats fear homemade firearms because they exist outside of regulated firearm commerce.”

He continued, “There is no serial number or background check, so the federal government does not know who owns them. In a dystopian future where government agents could be dispatched to seize Americans’ known or registered firearms, the homemade guns would remain.”

The momentary interplay between the regulation and the gun industry on Aug. 24 suggests that the metaphorical “arms race” between regulators acting on Democrat politics to clamp down on gun manufacturers and gun-owners rights and the industry’s ingenuity is likely to continue.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




Report: How Joe Biden's Ban on 'Ghost' Guns Lasted Less Than 1 Minute
Concealed Carry Regulations Just Became Unenforceable in Anti-Gun Cali After Bill Fails to Pass
HS Dean Accused of Sex Assault, Taking Student to Abortion Clinic While Posing as Stepfather
4 Farmers Found Dead in Wheat Field, Throwing Town's Entire Harvest Season Into Turmoil
Biden's Rambling So Bad Obama Had to Write 3 Words on Note and Hand It to Staffer: Report
See more...

Conversation