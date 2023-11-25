Share
Report: Kim Jong Un Now Reviewing Satellite Images of US Bases and Other 'Major Target Regions'

 By Randy DeSoto  November 25, 2023 at 4:15pm
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly inspected photos of “target regions” from the country’s new spy satellite launched earlier this week that included Seoul, South Korea, and U.S. military bases.

North Korea has nuclear weapons, which makes the development something that must be carefully analyzed by U.S. and South Korea intelligence agencies.

Reuters reporters that North Korea successfully launched it first spy satellite on Tuesday.

Two previously attempts at sending a satellite into orbit failed earlier this year.

On Friday and Saturday, Kim visited the country’s National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) in Pyongyang.

There, he inspected satellite photos of Seoul and other cities of Mokpo, Kunsan, Pyeongtaek and Osan, all locations of U.S. and South Korean military bases, Reuters said and described as “major target regions” for the North Koreans.

“Pyeongtaek is home to the U.S. military’s sprawling Camp Humphreys, the United States’ largest overseas military installation in the world, as well as Osan Air Base, which hosts the headquarters of both the South Korean Air Force and the U.S. Air Force’s Seventh Air Force,” according to The Japan Times.

Will the United States fight North Korea again?

“One photo showed U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, which arrived at a port in the South Korean city of Busan on Tuesday, according to Korean Central News Agency,” which is the state news agency of North Korea.

The Carl Vinson is one of 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in the Navy. Its home port is San Diego.

Additionally, KCNA said Kim reviewed images of military installations on the U.S. territory of Guam.

Further, on Saturday, Kim also inspected photos of U.S. Naval Station Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii, headquarters of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

South Korea’s military believes the spy satellite did enter orbit, but is still assessing whether it is operational, Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said North Korea “exaggerated” by stating that Kim had already viewed satellite images of Guam.

“Even if it enters normal orbit, it takes a considerable time to carry out normal reconnaissance,” Shin said.

Following the launch, South Korea suspended a clause of a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, calling for a no-fly zone near the border of North and South Korea.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, South Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko “strongly condemned the [Nov. 21] launch for its destabilizing effect on the region,” the State Department said in a statement.

Now’s the time when it would be nice to have President Donald Trump back in office.

Barack Obama reportedly told Trump that Kim Jong Un would the greatest challenge he faced as the new president.

Through a combination of peace through strength and personal diplomacy, North Korea was not really much of problem at all during Trump’s four years.

The Biden administration has shown time and time again that weakness begets aggression from foreign foes.

North Korea bragging about its satellite images of key military installations is just the latest example of that — and a stark reminder of how important the 2024 election will be.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation