A new report says a large group of illegal immigrants from the Caribbean island of Haiti were apprehended on Saturday.

The arrests took place in the Del Rio, Texas, sector after the migrants crossed from Mexico into Texas, according to Breitbart.

A representative of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the arrests took place Saturday at about 9 a.m., Breitbart reported.

Over 90 illegal immigrants were traveling in one group, the representative said. As the migrants who crossed into Texas were being apprehended, a second group was dispersed by Mexican authorities.

Quoting a source it did not name, Breitbart reported that the Border Patrol was alerted by Mexican immigration officials that migrants traveling through Mexico on charter buses might try to cross the border.

The report indicated that more Haitian migrants are expected to follow those arrested Saturday.

In October, the Del Rio sector noted in a news release that it had been battling a surge of illegal immigrants and that as part of the surge had apprehended 450 Haitians out of 1,800 detainees overall.

President Joe Biden took office vowing to undo many of the immigration policies of former President Donald Trump.

Reality has so far shown that although Biden has called for giving all illegal immigrants in the U.S. a path to citizenship, dismantling policies at the border has moved slowly.

“These Trump policies are alive and well on the border … it’s frustrating,” said Linda Rivas, an immigration attorney, according to CNN.

“It’s really weighing on people, weighing on their souls. What we saw our clients go through is the opposite of dignity.”

On Friday, a federal appeals court gave Trump’s administration a victory when it ended a temporary stay of a Trump-era policy that turned away migrant children as public health risks, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and a federal public health emergency rule, according to The New York Times.

Now Biden is being pressured to act in line with his promises.

“The border is closed to families and single adults, including those seeking refuge from horrific persecution and violence,” said Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, according to CNN.

“We don’t expect the Biden administration to be able to process everyone in the first week, but we need a signal very quickly that he is going to open the border,” she said.

In a Jan. 13 commentary piece for the Heritage Foundation, Mike Howell, the foundation’s senior advisor for executive branch relations and Lora Ries, senior research fellow for homeland security, make the case that Biden is moving toward a goal of unlimited illegal immigration.

“This is perhaps the most important domestic policy issue at stake for America as we face single-party leadership in both chambers of Congress and the White House. And it couldn’t come at a worse time for our country as Americans struggle to keep businesses open and regain a public health footing from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 virus,” they wrote.

They warned that Democrats will make the most of their control of both houses of Congress as well as the White House.

“With the left in control of the U.S. Senate, the Biden administration has a Congress available to rubber-stamp its most radical immigration agenda items. And make no mistake: The left will not waste this political opportunity. Its leaders understand that mass immigration historically transfers into more leftist voters,” they wrote.

“[T]he borders would be open and overrun. Promising amnesty has already resulted in a run on the border, or the ‘Biden Effect,'” they wrote.

“Once the wheels start moving toward the largest amnesty in our history, the Border Patrol would be overwhelmed by illegal aliens seeking to get their claim to the most prized passport in the world — and all the government benefits that come along with it.”

