Parler Share
News

Report: Massive Tesla Recall Underway - Safety Risk Discovered in Over 1M Cars

 By Jack Davis  September 22, 2022 at 4:49pm
Parler Share

A recall notice was issued this week for more than 1 million Tesla vehicles.

Windows in some models can pinch a rider’s fingers as the windows are being rolled up, according to the Associated Press.

A software update in the cars is needed to fix the problem.

The recall notice, dated Monday but first reported upon on Thursday, came as Tesla stock dropped 4.06 percent to $288.59, according to MarketWatch.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the recall was a nothing-burger.

Trending:
The Humiliating Moment Harry Is Forced to Stand with Hands at Side While Family Performs Funeral Honor

“The terminology is outdated & inaccurate. This is a tiny over-the-air software update. To the best of our knowledge, there have been no injuries,” he wrote.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Agency explained the issue in its safety recall report.

Would you ever trust an electric vehicle?

“Affected vehicles may not meet certain automatic window reversal system requirements in FMVSS 118, Section 5 (automatic reversal systems). When closing in circumstances subject to FMVSS 118, Section 5, the window may exert more force than Section 5 permits before retracting. The window may also retract less than the distance required under Section 5,” the document said.

It added a more layman’s-language description as well.

“If a window is closing and detects an obstruction, the condition may increase the risk of a pinching injury to the occupant,” the NHTSA document said.

Affected models include some 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans, some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs, and some 2021 and 2022 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs.

Tesla first learned of the issue in August, the NHTSA document said.

Related:
EV Owners Sick and Tired of Allegedly Being Lied to About Their Cars: Massive Lawsuit Filed Against Tesla

“During conformity of production testing conducted from August 19, 2022, through August 23, 2022, Tesla technicians identified window automatic reversal system performance that had greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection,” the NHTSA document said.

From Aug. 23 through Sept. 12, Tesla conducted more tests and analyzed those tests before issuing what the NHTSA document called a “voluntary recall.”

“As of September 16, 2022, Tesla is not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this condition,” the NHTSA document said.

Owners will be sent recall notices beginning on Nov. 15, the NHTSA document said.

The NHTSA document said that any vehicles made after Sept. 13, or that have not yet been sold, already have the updated software.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Report: Massive Tesla Recall Underway - Safety Risk Discovered in Over 1M Cars
High School Senior Suddenly Dies After Suffering 'Critical Medical Emergency on the Field' During Flag Football Game
Federal Appeals Court Gives Biden DOJ Exactly What It Wanted in Trump Classified Documents Battle
Trump Reveals New Item FBI Took: 'Could Cause a Lot of Problems'
DeSantis Wins Again - Out of Over 1M New Voters, Less Than 18K Registered as Democrat
See more...

Conversation