Freedom Isn't Free, Neither Is the Faith That Sustains It

On May 5, 1868, Major General John A. Logan issued General Order No. 11, establishing Decoration Day as a national act of solemn remembrance.

On May 30, thousands gathered at Arlington National Cemetery, where more than 20,000 Union and Confederate dead lay buried, to strew flowers on the graves, listen to orations, and confront the cost of preserving the republic.

The ritual was simply an audit: a republic pausing to reckon with the arithmetic of survival. Over time, Decoration Day became Memorial Day, expanding to honor every American who fell in uniform.

By 1971, it was fixed as the last Monday in May. Its point has never changed: freedom is purchased at a price measured in blood.

Last week, on May 17, thousands returned to the National Mall for Rededicate 250 — a national jubilee of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving that explicitly rededicated the republic as one nation under God ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

In the shadow of the monuments to our wars and founders, Americans reaffirmed the founding values Logan’s generation understood.

The 1.1 million Americans who have died in uniform since 1775 perished for a constitutional order conceived by men who pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor upon “a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence.”

That conviction remains the only reliable source of the sacrificial courage the U.S. military exists to channel.

For years, the all-volunteer force exposed the cost of forgetting it. Recruitment and retention collapsed under policies that treated the profession of arms as a laboratory for social re-engineering rather than a vocation ordered to victory.

A generation catechized in moral relativism was offered pronouns instead of purpose, equity seminars instead of esprit de corps. Readiness metrics cratered.

Chaplains were muzzled by bureaucratic orthodoxy. “In God We Trust” became an embarrassment rather than the premise of the oath.

That experiment has been empirically falsified. Under Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the services are experiencing a recruiting renaissance that is unprecedented in a generation.

Goals are being met and exceeded halfway through the year; qualified applicants are being turned away; the Pentagon is budgeting to expand the force by 44,500 troops. Re-enlistment rates have surged.

Hegseth himself stood on the Mall at Rededicate 250, linking the cultural rededication to the restoration of a warrior ethos.

Young Americans, many formed in churches that are once again teaching duty, honor, and the imago Dei, are responding to a military that actively prizes merit, lethality, and the realism that alone justifies asking a person to die for fellow citizens they will never meet or receive appreciation from.

Courage of the kind displayed at Concord, Gettysburg, or Fallujah requires a transcendent horizon. Scripture states it plainly: “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (John 15:13).

That love is ontological. It flows from the conviction that the person is an eternal soul whose dignity is conferred by the Creator.

Remove that conviction and the military devolves into either a mercenary enterprise or an ideological fashion show — neither of which has ever sustained a free republic against determined enemies.

Alexis de Tocqueville observed that despotism can be maintained without faith, but liberty cannot. The original Decoration Day ceremonies at Arlington embodied that insight.

The fallen had not died for a secular abstraction but for a nation whose moral capital was drawn from the Judeo-Christian tradition. When that capital was depleted — through biblical illiteracy, therapeutic self-absorption, and the quiet replacement of Providence with procedure — the volunteer force predictably faltered.

The Hegseth-era reversal, coinciding with this year’s rededication, suggests the republic is testing whether Tocqueville’s warning still holds. Early returns indicate it does.

True military appreciation, therefore, cannot be confined to wreaths, flags, or long weekends. It begins where Decoration Day began: with the deliberate, public act of remembering the fallen by name and by sacrifice.

It demands fidelity to the principles they defended — religious liberty in uniform as a strategic asset, not an accommodation; merit and mission as non-negotiable; a rising generation formed in the same transcendent convictions that produced the dead.

To the Gold Star families who carry an empty chair at every holiday table, to the veterans who bear scars seen and unseen, and to every American who still grasps that the republic’s survival depends on remembering its cost — this is the recognition owed.

The fallen do not require our pity. They require our clear-eyed seriousness — the recognition that their sacrifice was the outworking of a worldview we must now consciously renew if we expect the next generation to emulate it.

Memorial Day 2026, arriving hard on the heels of Rededicate 250, places the choice before us with unusual clarity. A republic that treats the faith of its founders as optional will eventually discover that the courage of its defenders is optional as well.

Conversely, a people willing to rededicate itself to the God who endowed it with liberty may yet discover that the same Source who supplied 250 years of improbable resilience still supplies the transformative truths necessary to defend it for the next 250.

The dead have done their part. The living must decide whether we are to do ours.

Troy Miller serves as president of National Religious Broadcasters.

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