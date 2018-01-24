Report: Mueller Worked With Radical Islamists While Serving As FBI Director

As Robert Mueller’s special investigation team and the FBI have repeatedly come under scrutiny, Mueller’s past dealings as former FBI Director have come back to light.

As FBI director under former President Barack Obama, Mueller “purged all anti-terrorism training material deemed ‘offensive’ to Muslims” as a result of meetings with Islamic organizations, according to a 2015 report by Judicial Watch.

“Mueller bent over backwards to please radical Islamist groups and caved into their demands,” Judicial Watch said in their 2017 article on the report. “The agency eliminated the valuable anti-terrorism training material after Mueller met with various Islamist organizations, including those with documented ties too terrorism.”

Two organizations Mueller met with, Islamic Society of North America and Council on American Islamic Relations, were named by the U.S. government “as unindicted co-conspirators in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation terrorist financing case.”

Judicial Watch received the documents after filing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI in 2012.

According to the documents, “the director assured the Muslim groups that he had ordered the removal of presentations and curricula on Islam from FBI offices nationwide.”

“The purge was part of a broader Islamist operation designed to influence the opinions and actions of persons, institutions, governments and the public at-large,” Judicial Watch reported. “The records obtained by Judicial Watch also show similar incidents of Islamic influence operations at the Departments of Justice and State, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Obama White House.”

Judicial Watch’s report also said that “Mueller’s actions have had a widespread effect because many local law enforcement agencies followed the FBI’s lead in allowing Islamic groups like CAIR to dictate what anti-terrorism material could be used to train officers.”

The 2017 article was published to reiterate the report’s findings after Mueller was chosen to lead the Russia investigation.

“Considering Mueller’s role in much of this, it makes him a bizarre choice to lead the heated Russia investigation,” Judicial Watch said.

When he was chosen for the position, Deputy General Rod J. Rosenstein said, “Special Counsel Mueller will have all appropriate resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation, and I am confident that he will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result,” according to Judicial Watch.

Now, the loss of five months’ worth of text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and DOJ attorney Lisa Page could form the basis for attorneys for President Donald Trump to call for an end of the Russia investigation, arguing it is a politically motivated scheme.

“The fact that now nearly half a year’s worth of text messages between Strzok and Page during the time leading up to Robert Mueller‘s appointment as Special Counsel weren’t preserved by the Justice Department will surely fuel motions from Team Trump’s lawyers against the investigation,” according to Law & Crime.

Trump’s legal team will reportedly argue if a case is ever brought that those missing texts could include exculpatory evidence of FBI investigator bias being denied his defense, which could be the basis for a dismissal of the case.

“It depends on what FBI’s retention policy is for text messages. It does certainly raise questions as to how these five months came up missing,” explained Bill Thomas, a former federal prosecutor, specifically in relation to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Mannafort, but the same would apply to all of Trump’s associates and the president himself.

“However, the court is not going to just dismiss the case. If it comes to it, the judge may hold a hearing to get to that information through calling witnesses. Dismissal is the nuclear option, it would have to be something very very egregious for a court to dismiss the case.”

