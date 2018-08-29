SECTIONS
US News
Print

Records Show Police Were Ordered to Stand Down While Mob Destroyed Confederate Statue

Police stand guard after the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Aug. 20, 2018.AP Photo/Gerry BroomeFILE - In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, police stand guard after the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. A broadcast outlet reports a North Carolina police chief told his officers to stand aside as protesters tore down the Confederate monument. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

By The Western Journal
at 7:28pm
Print

A police chief assisting with crowd control during a protest at the University of North Carolina told his officers to stand aside as protesters tore down a century-old Confederate monument, according to documents obtained by a television station.

The messages obtained by WRAL-TV show Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue closely monitored the Aug. 20 protest as his officers backed up the UNC police force that takes the lead in policing the Chapel Hill campus.

The station used a public records request to obtain about 400 pages of emails and texts to and from Blue on the day of the protest and the day afterward.

During the protest around the statue known as “Silent Sam” in a main campus quad, Blue instructed officers “let’s give them lots of space” and “stay way out,” the messages show.

TRENDING: Look What the Top Google News Story Was Hours After Trump Called It ‘Rigged’

At one point Blue sent a message saying Chapel Hill officers were “too close.” Shortly thereafter protesters pulled down the statue.

UNC campus police also took a non-confrontational approach.

The UNC police have primary responsibility for patrolling campus, but the two departments assist each other.

Should the police chief be disciplined for issuing a 'stand down' order?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The protest had started at a plaza in Chapel Hill before several hundred demonstrators marched across the street onto campus.

A Town of Chapel Hill spokeswoman referred an Associated Press reporter asking about Blue’s emails to an online public records request form.

The actions by UNC campus police are also under scrutiny from university and legislative leaders. A separate AP records request seeking information from UNC officials is pending.

No injuries were reported during the protest.

Three people face misdemeanor charges of rioting and defacing a public monument.

RELATED: $248K in Taxpayer Funds Goes to ‘Microaggression’ Study So Students Can Feel Safer

Blue received several emails after the protest criticizing how his officers handled the incident. Still, Blue emailed his officers on Aug. 21 and thanked them for their efforts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Lindsey Graham/Donald TrumpMark Reinstein/Shutterstock/ Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Reveals Powerful Message Trump Gave Him After McCain Eulogy

Randy DeSoto

Candace OwensFox News / YouTube

Candace Owens Digs Up Old Obama Quote on Immigration That Goes Viral

Jack Davis

First lady Melania Trump during a tree-planting ceremony outside the White HouseCBS News screenshot

Down-to-Earth Melania Wows in Gorgeous Outfit, Then Does Garden Work Herself

Terry Ray

John McCainKrista Kennell/ Shutterstock

Opinion: What Do McCain’s Final Words Say About Him?

Steven Beyer

Sec. of Defense James Mattis and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnDefense Dept. and NBC News screenshot

North Korea Sends Hostile Letter, Then Mattis Announces New War Games

The Western Journal

Talk radio host and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch. Right: Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley.Dana Loesch / Twitter; Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Dana Loesch Drops Unexpected Fact Check on Martin O’Malley’s Anti-NRA Agenda

Chris Agee

Andrew Gillum speaks to supporters after his win in Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primaryWPLG screenshot

Democrat Establishment Rocked by Huge Upset, Trump Weighs In

Savannah Pointer

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura IngrahamFox News screenshots

Fox News Celebrates Major Ratings Milestone After Topping All Cable News Networks Again

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.