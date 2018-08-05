SECTIONS
Culture
Print

Report: Parkland Shooter Was Denied After Asking School For Help

By Jack Davis
August 5, 2018 at 6:33am
Print

For months, students and parents have said that officials in the Broward County School District and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were culpable in the February shooting rampage in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead because they failed to properly address issues surrounding the gunman.

New evidence to support that claim emerged Friday, when a report performed for the school district revealed that it did not provide therapeutic services for confessed killer Nikolas Cruz even though he wanted them, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The report said that in the 14 months prior to the shooting, Cruz did not receive any special education services he was entitled to.

The criticism is not new, according to the Sun-Sentinel. In April, shooting victim Anthony Borges challenged Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and School Superintendent Robert Runcie in a statement that said, “I want to thank you for visiting me in the hospital. But I want to say that both of you failed us students and parents and teachers alike on so many levels.”

The report was initially shared with most of the document redacted.  However, when the electronic file containing the text was opened in a different software, the text was readable, the newspaper said.

TRENDING: Top Trump Aides Look To Drastically Slash Refugees Entering United States

The report from the Collaborative Educational Network of Tallahassee, Florida, said the district should review how cases similar to Cruz are handled. More help could have been offered to Cruz in his final two years in school, the report said.

The report highlighted two areas. It said Cruz was not given all necessary information about his options when he was faced with being removed from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to The New York Times. Due to that, he rejected special education services, the report said.

The district “did not follow through” when Cruz wanted to return to Cross Creek School, the report said. Cross Creek is an alternative school for special education students where Cruz spent ninth grade.

The report contradicts past claims of the district that Cruz rejected special education services, and instead said that he wanted help he did not receive.

Does the school share blame for the Florida shooter's actions?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The report said that at one point, Cruz’s mother told the school that Cruz, who initially wanted to graduate high school from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, accepted that Cross Creek was his better option.

“She said he had come to realize that the only way he would achieve his goal of graduating from high school would be to return to Cross Creek,” the report said.

However, the report said, the process would have required a six-week evaluation of Cruz. He also was required to re-enroll in the school he did not wish to attend, Stoneman Douglas. Further, the report said, school officials said that by the time Cruz made his decision, it was too late in the year for him to enroll in the new school.

The report made little criticism of the school until Cruz’s junior year at Stoneman Douglas. Schools chief Runcie seized upon that part of the report in a statement he issued on Friday.

“We accept the recommendations regarding procedural improvements, and are pleased with the overall review, recommendations and findings,” Runcie said. “We are actively reviewing our policies and procedures, training protocols and data systems in an effort to implement the recommendations in a timely and effective way.”

RELATED: Kashuv Responds After Parkland Activists Attack Trump, NRA Following Santa Fe Shooting

Cruz’s attorney called the report a “whitewash,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I think that the report is an attempt by the school board to absolve itself of any liability or responsibility for all the missed opportunities that they had in this matter,” said Gordon Weekes, the chief assistant public defender.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Vandana Rambaran

Seth RichCNN/Twitter

Judge Rules in Favor of Fox News in Seth Rich Murder Case

Jack Davis

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump prays during a meeting with inner city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

FBI Offers Huge Payout for Pennsylvania Man Threatening Trump

Jack Davis

First lady Melania Trump looks on before U.S. President Donald Trump introduces U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House Shakeup: Top Melania Aide Vacates White House Position

Randy DeSoto

FBI agents carrying boxes after raid Joe Skipper/Getty

Supporters Say Former GOP Congressman’s Conviction Latest Example of ‘Deep State’ Retaliation

Erin Coates

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle Make Red Carpet Debut at Movie Premiere

Evie Fordham

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina speaks at a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar for molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Judge Who Told Nassar She Was ‘Signing His Death Warrant’ Hits Him with Even Worse News

Chris Agee

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steve Scalise Targeted with Yet Another Threat on His Life

Neetu Chandak

AMY OSBORNE/AFP/Getty Images

Antifa Threatens ‘Military Resistance’ Despite Local Police Warnings

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.