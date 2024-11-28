President-elect Donald Trump scored a landslide victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election for many reasons.

If you paid close attention to public affairs for at least the last four years, however, you almost certainly understand the earnestness with which politically-engaged, conservative-minded and freedom-loving Americans came to regard the recent election as first and foremost a spiritual contest between good and evil.

Thus, one finds it unsurprising but also heartening to learn that, according to a post-election report published last week by the Cultural Research Center (CRC) at Arizona Christian University, self-identified Christian voters proved decisive in Trump’s victory.

For instance, the president-elect earned 56 percent support among Christian voters — at least those who called themselves Christians.

By contrast, Harris won only 43 percent of the self-identified Christian vote.

Trump’s 13-point winning margin might not seem overwhelming until one considers that Christians constituted 72 percent of the overall electorate.

Hence, “their support for the re-elected Republican made the difference in the race.”

Moreover, the CRC survey of 2,000 voting-age adults yielded additional good news.

For instance, voters of “no religious faith” unsurprisingly went for Harris by 29 percentage points, 64-35.

Are you a Christian who voted for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Those voters, however, represent only 24 percent of the U.S. adult population and only 19 percent of the 2024 turnout.

Meanwhile, Christians of every description turned out to vote at a higher rate than their numbers would suggest.

Overall, therefore, while Christians represent 68 percent of the U.S. adult population, they comprised 72 percent of the 2024 electorate.

In other words, because they showed up at the polls, American Christians wielded power disproportionate even to their large numbers.

Of course, a nationwide survey cannot quantify Christians’ precise impact on the Electoral College.

According to Decision Desk HQ, Trump prevailed in the swing states by margins ranging from approximately 30,000 votes in Wisconsin to more than 120,000 votes in Pennsylvania and more than 180,000 votes in both North Carolina and Arizona.

The degree to which Christian voters shaped those specific results remains a matter of speculation.

Nonetheless, one wonders if President Joe Biden’s declaration of “Trans Visibility Day” on Easter Sunday helped motivate Christians to vote.

The same holds true for Harris’s infamous “wrong rally” reply to a heckler who proclaimed “Jesus is Lord.”

Likewise, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan might have helped alienate Christian voters when she appeared to mock the Eucharist.

Above all, by celebrating the murder of unborn children, embracing notorious warmongers and promoting a transgender ideology that denies biblical truth while encouraging the destruction of self, Democrats collectively have morphed into something that looks less like a political party and more like a modern death cult.

In other words, if Christians needed good reasons to turn out for Trump in decisive numbers, they did not have to look very hard to find them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.