Seattle teachers reportedly took part in a recent critical race theory training exercise in which they were told that the American education system is inherently racist and that it engages in the “spirit murder” of black students.

If you thought the city’s views on defunding the police were radical, just wait until you get a look at some of the documents recently uncovered by investigative reporter and filmmaker Christopher Rufo. According to those documents, which were shared by Rufo in a thread on Twitter, Seattle’s public school system is officially off of its rocker.

Documents shared by the reporter show teachers were asked to “bankrupt your privilege” and to “commit to the journey” of seeking to make amends for being white.

The central message is that white teachers must recognize that they “are assigned considerable power and privilege” because of their “possession of white skin.” To atone for this guilt, they must “bankrupt [their] privilege in acknowledgement of [their] thieved inheritance.” pic.twitter.com/XqFG10xfx4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

TRENDING: Joe Biden's Niece Caroline Receives Zero Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to DUI

“The central message is that white teachers must recognize that they ‘are assigned considerable power and privilege’ because of their ‘possession of white skin.’ To atone for this guilt, they must “bankrupt [their] privilege in [acknowledgment] of [their] thieved inheritance,” Rufo wrote.

The Seattle Public Schools district logo appears on the documents, which look to be authentic in nature. It isn’t clear how many teachers participated in the bizarre training exercise.

But on the subject of “spirit murder,” the documents reportedly pushed on teachers by Seattle Public Schools concluded that white educators are guilty of engaging in the “spirit murder” of “the souls of Black children every day through systemic, institutionalized, anti-Black, state-sanctioned violence.”

Next, the teachers hold a discussion about “spirit murder,” which, according to Dr. Bettina Love, is the concept that Americans schools “murder the souls of Black children every day through systemic, institutionalized, anti-Black, state-sanctioned violence.” pic.twitter.com/zvgfEI8IJ7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

The insane theory that black souls are being murdered by the culture of education is only the tip of the iceberg. The training also reportedly forced white teachers to admit to being “colonizers.”

“The trainers begin by claiming that teachers are colonizers of Native American ‘ancestral lands’ and that ‘the United States was built off the stolen labor of kidnapped and enslaved Black people’s work, which created the profits that created our nation,’” Rufo reported.

Those training materials state, “We would like to acknowledge that we are on the ancestral lands and traditional territories of the Puget Sound Coast Salish People. … We want to recognize that the United States was built off the stolen labor of kidnapped African and enslaved Black people’s work, which created the profits that created our nation.”

The trainers begin by claiming that teachers are colonizers of Native American “ancestral lands” and that “the United States was built off the stolen labor of kidnapped and enslaved Black people’s work, which created the profits that created our nation.” pic.twitter.com/lTSXFACqDD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

RELATED: Largest Teachers Union in US Openly Admits It's Abandoning Kids by Keeping Schools Closed

Rufo also noted that members of the anti-white school training program’s “creative team” identified themselves both by using gender pronouns and by being upfront about their ethnicity.

The participants identify themselves by both gender pronouns and race labels. While it has become commonplace in academia to use gender pronoun identifiers, this is perhaps the first example of an institution creating the expectation for explicit race-labeling in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/PJM95tVR0X — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

Critical race theory is the teaching that America and all of its institutions are inherently racist and irredeemable. Of course, it’s really nothing more than leftist hatred run amok and permitted to spread throughout schools, offices and public agencies.

President Donald Trump made headlines in September when he issued an executive order barring the use of such theories during training exercises at federal agencies.

“Many people are pushing a different vision of America that is grounded in hierarchies based on collective social and political identities rather than in the inherent and equal dignity of every person as an individual. This ideology is rooted in the pernicious and false belief that America is an irredeemably racist and sexist country; that some people, simply on account of their race or sex, are oppressors; and that racial and sexual identities are,” Trump said in the order.

“This destructive ideology is grounded in misrepresentations of our country’s history and its role in the world,” he added. “They are designed to divide us and to prevent us from uniting as one people in pursuit of one common destiny for our great country.”

Do you think the teaching of critical race theory should be banned nationwide? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The country’s education system has been under the thumb of the American left for decades. The result of such unchecked influence has resulted in teachers in Seattle and elsewhere being programmed to feel a sense of guilt for being white.

Those teachers will go on to spend roughly nine months a year passing along their insane ideas to children, which is abhorrent. Rather than engage in teaching inclusivity and love, the teachers are being asked to participate in state-funded hate exercises.

Seattle’s Democrats have spent much of this year debating how much money to take away from law enforcement. Perhaps it’s time the city’s residents stand up and demand that the city defund public education.

The revelation of the training exercise in Seattle raises an important question: Do you know who is teaching your children or grandchildren, and do you know if they’re participating in similarly insane, divisive and anti-American critical race theory training sessions?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.