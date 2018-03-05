The Western Journal

University Goes Further Into PC Oblivion With Brand New Pronouns to ‘Keep Students Safe’

By Rob Shimshock
March 5, 2018 at 4:59pm

“Co,” “kit,” and “sie” are just a few of the personal pronouns advertised by Bryn Mawr College.

The Pennsylvania college’s “inclusion center” published a guide titled “Asking For and Using Pronouns: Making Spaces More Gender-Inclusive.”

The guide explains why pronouns are important, how to correct mistakes made in addressing people by their pronouns, and examples of personal pronouns, reported Campus Reform.

“To incorrectly gender someone can cause the person to feel disrespected, alienated, or dysphoric (or a combination of the three),” states Bryn Mawr’s center for community development and inclusion.

“Asking for pronouns can prevent emotional distress from happening, and sets an example of respect.”

In the pronoun example part of the guide, the center gives examples on how students can the personal pronouns in nominative, objective, possessive, and reflexives tenses.

“Co knows,” reads the guide, demonstrating the former tense. “Kit likes kitself,” says the guide, exhibiting the latter one.

The school advises students to ask others for their pronouns, but warns against asking for clarification and provides advice on how to apologize if students make errors when addressing others by their pronouns.

“Not everyone likes to be asked to clarify, and sometimes asking for clarification can draw too much attention,” says the guide.

“If you are in a large group, for example, you may instead can try to self-educate or ask the person in private.”

“Making excuses can be frustrating or triggering for the person,” the guide adds.

“Most people prefer only an apology and reassurance that you will try better.”

RELATED: Ohio Group Targets Transgender Clinic for Disturbing ‘Experimentation’ on Kids

Bryn Mawr links to a Tumblr page with “animal,” “general,” “nature,” “non-English,” and “royal” pronouns including “que/quen/queens/queenself” and “meow/mews/meowself.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Bryn Mawr for comment, but received none in time for press.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Tags: LGBT, political correctness, transgender

