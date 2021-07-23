Report: Trump Sizing Up Two Potential Challengers for Liz Cheney

Former President Donald Trump plans to meet with two potential primary challengers next week to decide which one he will endorse against Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney during the 2022 midterm election.

Politico reported, “The talks will escalate next week, when Trump meets with two challengers at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club: state Rep. Chuck Gray and attorney Darin Smith.”

The report added, “Trump’s son, Don, Jr., who earlier this year visited Wyoming to speak out against Cheney for supporting his father’s impeachment, is expected to be present at the meetings.”

Cheney most recently alienated herself from other Republican members earlier this month when she joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6.

Cheney released a statement following the announcement that said, “I’m honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee. Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814.”

She added, “That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power.”

I'm honored to serve on the January 6th select committee. Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/LpPoWhBHPx — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 1, 2021

Cheney was adamant about holding people accountable for the Capitol incursion.

“What happened on January 6th can never happen again,” she said. “Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner.

“Our oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics,” the congresswoman added.

Pelosi said in a statement, according to Fox News, “We’re very honored and proud that she has agreed to serve on the committee.”

Cheney is currently the only Republican on the select committee.

The committee originally planned to include five Republicans as part of the 13-member group. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks included Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who were rejected by Pelosi.

McCarthy then announced he would not include any Republicans on the committee. He has also discussed the option of conducting his own investigation into the events of Jan. 6.

Cheney has long been a concern for other House Republicans.

They elected New York Rep. Elise Stefanik in May to replace her as conference chairwoman after Cheney was ousted from her leadership position.

Stefanik won the post in a 134-46 vote, NBC News reported.

Trump endorsed Stefanik’s candidacy in May.

“We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First,” the former president said in a statement.

“Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!”

