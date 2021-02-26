Report: Trump Unveils Plan for Super PAC with a Familiar Name at the Helm

As former President Donald Trump prepares for his Sunday address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, he is also laying the groundwork for his new political activities, according to a published report.

Trump told his advisers Thursday that he has chosen Corey Lewandowski, who served as his campaign manager in 2015 and early 2016, to lead a super PAC he is forming, according to Politico, which cited as its source “multiple people familiar with the discussion.”

The report said the former president held a political council at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that included son Donald Trump Jr., former campaign manager Bill Stepien, former deputy campaign manager Justin Clark, former campaign manager Brad Parscale, former White House social media director Dan Scavino and senior adviser Jason Miller as well as attorney Alex Cannon.

Spokesman Jason Miller said in a statement to Politico that Trump will share details about his plans “in the coming weeks.”

“MAGA supporters and candidates supporting President Trump’s America First agenda are going to be impressed with the political operation being built out here,” Miller said.

“We expect formal announcements of the full team in the coming weeks, which will include some very talented operatives not yet named,” he said.

Politico said one piece of the meeting included efforts to devise a system by which Trump will decide which candidates to support — a task given to Stepien and Clark.

The former president so far has backed a limited list of 2022 candidates, including former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is seeking to become governor of Arkansas, and Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran.

Trump has already established a leadership PAC, Save America, which has raised tens of millions of dollars. Although leadership PACs have limits on what they can raise, super PACs do not.

As part of his planning for the 2022 cycle, Trump recently met with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, Politico reported.

As Trump builds his political organization, he also is planning for a Sunday speech that will define the direction in which he will move.

Miller said in a recent radio interview that Trump will be looking forward in his address at CPAC on Sunday, according to Mediaite.

“We’re in a very unique dynamic now where it’s a former president who many folks are talking about could there be a potential return,” he told SiriusXM radio show host Dan Abrams.

“Could he run again in the future? We haven’t had a former president have this much excitement surrounding a first post-presidential speech in, probably, over a century. So I think you’re going to see the president … take some strong issue with the direction that Joe Biden has been leading over this past month or so,” Miller said.

“I think you’re probably going to be happy with the direction of the speech,” he told Abrams, who had wondered if Trump would focus on the events of Jan. 6.

“The focus here, really, is the exact things the president predicted would happen if Joe Biden were to be elected president on the policy end have already started to happen,” Miller said.

“Where I think there’s a real hunger for on the Republican side of the aisle is … what’s next?” he said. “Where do we go from here as a party? Obviously, we’re not in control of the House or the Senate or the White House right now. How do we go and get that back? Who’s going to be the natural leader of that? What are we going to base that around?

That’s really what this speech is about, and I think it’s going to be clear coming out of it.”

