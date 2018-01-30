Reporter Asks Why Blacks Don’t Like Trump… Sarah Sanders Eats Him Alive

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had a quick, yet blunt response ready when a reporter asked why so many African-Americans seem to dislike President Donald Trump.

During Monday’s news briefing, Yahoo News White House correspondent Hunter Walker posed a race-baiting question to Sanders.

“The president has repeatedly touted black unemployment when faced with allegations of racism,” Walker began. “Given those numbers, the low black unemployment, why do you think so many in the African-American community are still so uncomfortable with the president?

Sanders quickly admitted she wasn’t qualified to give an accurate answer on behalf of the black community, saying, “That’s a question you would have to ask them.”

But still, she said the Trump administration is working hard to build a better relationship with African-Americans. What’s more, she emphasized that Trump wants to “lead for everybody,” and his policies are proof of that.

“We hope and pray, and expect, to spend every day working to build a greater relationship within that community and, as I said before, with all Americans,” Sanders said.

“This is a president who wants to lead for everybody,” she added. “He’s not looking to lead for any one person, any one group, but he wants to be the president of the United States.”

The press secretary continued, explaining that Trump’s policies on the economy, the fight against terrorism and immigration reform show that he is working hard to do just that.

“He’s building an economy that helps every American,” she said. “He’s cutting regulations that help every American. He’s helping put ISIS on the run, which helps on the safety and security of all Americans. He’s helping secure the border. He’s helping to put an end to loopholes in our failed immigration system.”

“All of those things benefit all Americans. That’s what this president is focused on, and that’s what we’ve done in our first year and that’s what we look forward to doing in the next seven years.”

Walker’s question and Sanders’ response came just two days after African-American rapper and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z blasted Trump and dismissed the historically low black unemployment rate.

Speaking Saturday with CNN host Van Jones, the musician — whose real name is Shawn Carter — argued that at the end of the day, it’s more important to “treat people like human beings” than to consolidate wealth.

“(I)t’s not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point,” Carter replied after Jones noted that African-American unemployment has continued to go down during Trump’s first year in office.

“You treat people like human beings. That’s the main point,” Carter added. “It goes back to the whole thing — ‘Treat me really bad and pay me well.’ It’s not going to lead to happiness.”

Trump himself responded on Twitter, claiming that due to his policies, “Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Black unemployment did indeed hit an all-time low last month, falling to 6.8 percent, the lowest number since the Department of Labor started tracking the statistic in 1972. Trump’s approval rating among African-Americans, though, has remained low.

