Reporter Calls Himself ‘Ignorant,’ Immediately Gets His Head Handed to Him by Sarah Sanders

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is no stranger to trading barbs with reporters from notoriously anti-Trump media outlets, but Thursday’s media briefing featured a more lighthearted exchange.

While discussing President Donald Trump’s “mental acuity,” Playboy reporter Brian Karem slipped up, inadvertently setting himself up for a major burn from the White House press secretary.

“I profess my ignorance in this,” Karem said before being interrupted by Sanders.

“You said it not me,” she joked, to which Karem responded in good humor.

TRENDING: After Susan Rice Tells Trump to ‘Be Quiet,’ Kellyanne Conway Has Finally Had Enough

“Don’t smile,” he said.

However, it was too late as Sanders had already caught Karem’s mistake.

“If you want to call yourself ignorant, I’m not going to argue,” she replied.

Laughter could be heard by other members of the media as Sanders’ stinging statement sunk in.

Karem attempted to play it off with some banter of his own, telling Sanders, “enlighten me, make me smarter.”

He continued to hammer away at the specifics of Trump’s upcoming physical.

“So next week, when he goes to his physical, are there mental acuity tests that go along with that or is it purely physical in nature?” he asked.

Sanders responded by telling Karem that the results would be provided to the media after the physical is conducted.

RELATED: Sarah Sanders Has a Special Message for the Media About Trump’s ‘Fake News’ Awards

In December, critics began questioning the president’s health after he appeared to slur multiple words during his announcement that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

As noted by The Western Journal, reporters and others began to wonder what was wrong and during a December news briefing, Sanders addressed questions regarding the president’s health.

“The president’s throat was dry, nothing more than that,” she stated, before revealing the scheduling of his physical that will take place this month.

“He does have a physical scheduled for the first part of next year. The full physical that most presidents go through,” Sanders added. “That will take place at Walter Reed (National Military Medical Center) and those records will be released by the doctor following that taking place.”

Trump’s first routine physical is set to take place on Jan. 12.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.