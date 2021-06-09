Commentary
Commentary

Republican Wins Mayor's Race in Majority Hispanic Border City in What Could Be a Sign of the Future

Cameron Arcand June 9, 2021 at 4:14pm

As Republicans were able to flip the mayorship in the 85 percent Hispanic town of McAllen, Texas, political data gurus are noticing that this may be part of a larger demographic shift.

“We’re seeing the swing and the shifting demographics at play right here in McAllen, Texas,” the founder and CEO of marketing firm CIEN+, Lili Gil Valletta, told “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday.

“It is amazing to see what Hispanics are doing to flip seats,” she added.

Valletta explained that former City Commissioner for District 1 Javier Villalobos won his mayoral election because he ran on fiscally conservative policies that resonated with the community.

“Look at this mayoral race; he was racing on the economy, supporting small businesses,” she said. “We have been running data analytics and insights for the two last rounds of elections, and immigration never shows up in the top five. Jobs, the economy, education, health care — those are the top issues, which are American issues, that are driving the Hispanic vote.”

She added that the era following the administration of former President Donald Trump could see some major gains among Hispanic voters in the upcoming presidential election if the messaging is successful.

“A lot of these elections we are seeing now are a signal of what is to come in 2024,” she said.

Are you surprised by the mayoral election results?

“[Analysis] has shown an eight-point increase in a post-Trump era amongst Hispanics, which is indicative of something bigger that rises above the personality and the tensions of Trump and the media and all of that. It’s back to the policies that work and what our community is looking for and progress, business opportunity and living that American dream.”

Villalobos narrowly defeated City Commissioner for District 6 Veronica Vela-Whitacre in a runoff election on Saturday.

Notably, McAllen is a border community that has dealt with the consequences of the broken American immigration system firsthand.

In the 2020 election, many counties along the Texas border showed more Republican support, with several seeing over a 20 percentage point shift toward Trump, according to The Texan.

This stunning change undoubtedly indicates that the Trump administration’s border policies were popular, such as the “Remain in Mexico” policy and reinforcing the physical barrier between the United States and Mexico.

Unfortunately, there are many Republicans who think that reaching out to the Hispanic community is a lost cause as the vast majority still votes for Democrats.

The Hispanic population in the United States is expected to grow, along with other minority groups, so Republicans have a responsibility to target conservative messaging to them if the party wants to keep its ideas relevant.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
