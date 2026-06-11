Share
Sports
News
GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri connects for a single in the fifth inning during Wednesday's congressional baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The annual game that began in 1901 pits Republican and Democratic congressional members and raises money for charity.
GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri connects for a single in the fifth inning during Wednesday's congressional baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The annual game that began in 1901 pits Republican and Democratic congressional members and raises money for charity. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Republicans Crush Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game with Help of Senator's Epic Play

 By Michael Schwarz  June 11, 2026 at 2:00pm
Share

Congressional Republicans’ run of dominance on the baseball diamond continued Wednesday with an 11-2 thrashing of their Democrat colleagues.

The play of the game by far came from Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri.

In the bottom of the third inning, with the GOP leading 3-0, the left fielder Schmitt chased a fly ball down the left field line and made a diving catch worthy of any highlight reel.

“What a dive!” a C-SPAN announcer gushed in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “Oh, what a great play!”

“Eric Schmitt,” another announced. “Amazing catch down the left-field line!”

“The Redbirds would be proud of a play like that!” the first announcer said. The St. Louis Cardinals of Schmitt’s Missouri are sometimes referred to as the Redbirds.

The GOP senator’s legitimately athletic play also resulted in a bit of a bloody nose.

Do you watch baseball?

“He covered a lot of ground,” the second announcer said of the distance Schmitt ran to catch the ball. “Got high on the horse there. And that was gonna be a fair ball, I think.”

Indeed, the replay showed that Schmitt robbed the Democrats of a likely double.

The Missouri senator also won game MVP.

Related:
Like Clockwork: MLB Annoys Fans After Going Gay Again for 'Pride' Month

While it wasn’t exactly Los Angeles Dodgers’ center fielder Andy Pages’ championship-saving catch in the ninth inning of the 2025 World Series, Schmitt’s play did attract the attention of the sports world.

ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” in fact, gave it the No. 5 spot on its regular “Top Ten” plays of the day feature.

According to Roll Call, the victory gave the GOP its sixth consecutive win in the series.

Played at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., home of the Washington Nationals, the annual charity game raised a record-breaking $3.2 million-plus, thanks to more than 32,000 tickets sold.

Looking ahead, the projected 2027 Republicans appear even more formidable.

While the 2026 midterm elections could alter rosters, Republican Mark Teixeira, a former All-Star and World Series winner who played 14 seasons in the major leagues, appears poised to succeed Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who announced in August 2025 that he will run for Texas state attorney general rather than seek another term in Congress.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Republicans Crush Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game with Help of Senator's Epic Play
Trump Says US Has Gotten 'Millions of Barrels' of Oil Through the Strait of Hormuz 'Every Night,' and Iran Just Realized
Country Star Brad Paisley Urges Fans to Fight Proposed AI Data Center Near Nashville Zoo: 'Build 'Em Somewhere Else'
Watch: MLK Jr.'s Niece Responds After Jasmine Crockett Attacks Her During Hearing
WATCH: NBA Commish Sang Trump's Praises, Leaving Commentators Visibly Dumbfounded
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation