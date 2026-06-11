Republicans Crush Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game with Help of Senator's Epic Play

Congressional Republicans’ run of dominance on the baseball diamond continued Wednesday with an 11-2 thrashing of their Democrat colleagues.

The play of the game by far came from Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri.

In the bottom of the third inning, with the GOP leading 3-0, the left fielder Schmitt chased a fly ball down the left field line and made a diving catch worthy of any highlight reel.

“What a dive!” a C-SPAN announcer gushed in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “Oh, what a great play!”

“Eric Schmitt,” another announced. “Amazing catch down the left-field line!”

“The Redbirds would be proud of a play like that!” the first announcer said. The St. Louis Cardinals of Schmitt’s Missouri are sometimes referred to as the Redbirds.

The GOP senator’s legitimately athletic play also resulted in a bit of a bloody nose.

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“He covered a lot of ground,” the second announcer said of the distance Schmitt ran to catch the ball. “Got high on the horse there. And that was gonna be a fair ball, I think.”

Indeed, the replay showed that Schmitt robbed the Democrats of a likely double.

The Missouri senator also won game MVP.

Left it all on the field. Republicans win 11-2 Honored to be named MVP. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5vZtOifN2n — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 11, 2026

While it wasn’t exactly Los Angeles Dodgers’ center fielder Andy Pages’ championship-saving catch in the ninth inning of the 2025 World Series, Schmitt’s play did attract the attention of the sports world.

ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” in fact, gave it the No. 5 spot on its regular “Top Ten” plays of the day feature.

Top Plays of 2025: No. 12 Andy Pages makes an UNBELIEVABLE catch in left-center field to send World Series Game 7 to extra innings! pic.twitter.com/jQDwBEHVFU — MLB (@MLB) November 30, 2025

According to Roll Call, the victory gave the GOP its sixth consecutive win in the series.

Played at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., home of the Washington Nationals, the annual charity game raised a record-breaking $3.2 million-plus, thanks to more than 32,000 tickets sold.

Looking ahead, the projected 2027 Republicans appear even more formidable.

While the 2026 midterm elections could alter rosters, Republican Mark Teixeira, a former All-Star and World Series winner who played 14 seasons in the major leagues, appears poised to succeed Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who announced in August 2025 that he will run for Texas state attorney general rather than seek another term in Congress.

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