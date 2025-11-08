Republicans File Another Measure to Help Nigerian Christians

As more Americans become aware of the severe persecution facing Christians in Nigeria, two Republican lawmakers introduced a resolution to help direct the federal response.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, a Republican from Michigan, and Rep. Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey, introduced a resolution on Nov. 5 commending the Trump administration for naming Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern.”

The resolution offered several other mechanisms to help Nigerian Christians amid their persecution from Islamic militants.

It recommends not only providing humanitarian aid “directly to faith-based groups to support internally displaced people,” but also calls on the administration to “condition U.S. foreign assistance, including through global health programs, to immediately address religious freedom violations.”

Such a move would ensure the Nigerian government is “taking immediate and effective steps to prevent religious persecution, prosecute perpetrators of violence, take action to care for the millions of internally displaced persons, and uphold constitutional protections for religious freedom.”

The resolution also suggests using the State Department and Treasury Department to “impose targeted sanctions” such as visa bans and asset freezes “on individuals and entities responsible for severe violations of religious freedom in Nigeria.”

Huizenga said in a statement that “the slaughter of innocent Christians in Nigeria demands a strong response from the United States.”

“Nigeria must do more to protect all innocent individuals, including Christians, within its borders,” he added.

Smith likewise noted that “to be a Christian living in Nigeria means to be living under the constant threat of murder, kidnapping, rape, and torture by radical Islamists, such as Boko Haram and Fulani terrorists.”

The resolution comes after the Trump administration confirmed they are preparing for possible military intervention to aid Nigerian Christians.

“Thousands of Christians are being killed,” President Donald Trump wrote in a recent Truth Social post. “Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

“If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria,” Trump warned in a more recent Truth Social video.

“We’re gonna do things to Nigeria that Nigeria is not gonna be happy about — and may very well go into that now-disgraced country, guns-a-blazing — to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible, horrible atrocities.”

