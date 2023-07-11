Share
News
House Judiciary Committee Chairman and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan conducts a hearing in which Special Counsel John Durham testified in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 21.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan conducts a hearing in which Special Counsel John Durham testified in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 21. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Republicans Working on Plan to Rein in FBI by Moving Headquarters 700 Miles from DC: Report

 By Jack Davis  July 11, 2023 at 7:41am
Share

In the latest effort to pull the federal government back from the clutches of the left, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio wants to cue up a bit of Lynyrd Skynyrd, according to a new report.

The FBI might not be singing “Sweet Home Alabama” after what The Wall Street Journal reported, but that does seem to be the theme song for the latest effort to dismantle the culture, conduct and image of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Jordan is proposing allowing the FBI to have a new headquarters on the condition that it be located in Huntsville, Alabama, the Journal reported, citing sources it did not name.

The current plan calls for the agency to leave Washington, D.C. for the more congenial spaces of the suburbs, the report said.

Trending:
Joe Biden Appears Lost Among the Honor Guard, King Charles Coaxes Him Away After Multiple Attempts

However, Jordan, a chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has some clout. He is planning to put ideas that support his Huntsville proposal in bills that would fund the federal government’s 2024 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

A representative of the FBI said any budget cut would be “detrimental to the support the FBI provides to the American people.”

Should the FBI move out of DC?

The representative said there were “numerous operational reasons” to stay in the D.C. area, including interacting with intelligence partners and remaining near the Quantico, Virginia academy.

The report said the FBI is dissatisfied with the 50-year-old J. Edgar Hoover Building and that the General Services Administration is looking for a spot in Virginia and Maryland for the building, in which about 5,500 people would be working.

Jordan prefers the FBI go to the Redstone Arsenal, an Army facility, where the FBI already has more than 1,000 people working.

The report said Jordan thinks the 700 miles of distance between deep blue D.C. and deep red Alabama might insulate the FBI from liberal politics.

Related:
Trump-Appointed Judge Gives 'Break' to Jan. 6 Defendant - Denies Punishment Sought by Prosecutors

The report said three members of Jordan’s staff have toured Huntsville, and said the site is referred to by the FBI as its “unofficial second headquarters.”

The FBI has been shopping for a new location since 2013, the report said, although efforts to find a new headquarters were stymied during the Trump administration.

The GSA said they and the FBI are “deliberately considering the input we received as part of the latest round of consultations to determine next steps on the site selection process” when it comes to locations in Maryland and Virginia.

The FBI told The Wall Street Journal the Redstone site, including two planned FBI campuses, is not big enough for its needs.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to testify Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, according to NBC.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Republicans Working on Plan to Rein in FBI by Moving Headquarters 700 Miles from DC: Report
Biden DOJ Unveils Charges Against 'Missing' Whistleblower Who Spoke Out Against Biden Family
Watch: Fed Up Dad Flings Fitting Food at 'Chicken' SC School Officials Pushing Smut on Kids
Peru Declares State of Emergency Over Surge in Strange Neurological Ailment
Prominent Democratic Ex-Lawmaker and Party Leader Dies After Accident
See more...

Conversation