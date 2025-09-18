Share
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a mark up meeting with the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 16.
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a mark up meeting with the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 16. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Resolution to Punish Ilhan Omar for Kirk Comments Fails After 4 Republicans Side with Democrats

 By Jack Davis  September 18, 2025 at 7:43am
Four Republicans helped Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota avoid being censured over comments she posted to social media about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The Wednesday vote was 214-213 to table to resolution, according to the House clerk’s website.

Republican Reps. Mike Flood of Nebraska, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, Tom McClintock of California and Cory Mills of Florida voted to table to resolution.

Five lawmakers did not vote. Republicans Ken Calvert of California and John Rutherford of Florida did not vote. Democrats Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Adam Gray of California and Dina Titus of Nevada did not vote. All other Democrats voted to table the resolution.

Irked at the failure of the resolution to pass, Mace posted the names of the GOP opponents of her resolution on X.

“Here are the 4 Republicans who voted with the far Left tonight and voted with Ilhan Omar,” she posted.

In a post on X, Mills said his vote reflected his interpretation of the First Amendment.

Should all Republicans have voted for this measure?

“The 7 Articles and 27 Amendments of our Constitution are not only to be followed when it serves your purpose. Unlike with Rep McIver, whom is accused of assault and obstruction of LEO, which I supported not to table, this is a 1A issue. We may not like or agree with what someone says, but that does not mean we should deny their 1A Right,” he wrote.

Mills was referring to Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey, who managed to avoid censure in a House vote earlier this month.

Mills had been facing a proposed censure resolution from Democratic Rep. Greg Casar of Texas, alleging Mills assaulted his girlfriend, misrepresented his Bronze Star, and violated campaign finance rules, according to ABC.

Related:
House Republicans Move to Hold Ilhan Omar Accountable for 'Reprehensible' Charlie Kirk Comments

Failure of the censure resolution against Omar is expected to lead to withdrawal of a retaliatory censure resolution against Mills, according to Axios.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska deplored the use of procedural gimmicks to force censure votes, as Mace had done, according to The Hill.

“I don’t like it because we’re gonna be the minority someday, and you’re gonna have the same kind of treatment,” Bacon said. He later voted to censure Omar.

The resolution sponsored by Mace noted that a video Omar posted contended that Kirk “was a reprehensible human being. He enacted his political agenda by preying on weak minded people. He took complex socioeconomic issues and simplified them by pointing fingers at out-groups, demonizing those groups, and siccing his massive following on them.”

The video Omar posted also called Kirk a “stochastic terrorist, an adamant transphobe, he denied the genocide happening in Palestine, he believed in the subjugation of women, and in his last dying words he was spewing racist dog whistles.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




