Retired Navy Chief: UFO Tech 'Outstrips Our Arsenal by at Least 100 Years to 1,000 Years'

Retired U.S. Navy Chief Master-at-arms Sean Cahill was aboard the USS Princeton conducting training exercises off the coast of San Diego in November 2004 when he and his crew witnessed what has come to be known as the “Tic-Tac UFO Incident.”

The New York Times reported in December 2017 that “Cmdr. David Fravor and Lt. Cmdr. Jim Slaight were on a routine training mission 100 miles out into the Pacific when the radio in each of their F/A-18F Super Hornets crackled: An operations officer aboard the USS Princeton, a Navy cruiser, wanted to know if they were carrying weapons.”

“Well, we’ve got a real-world vector for you,” the radio operator said, according to Commander Fravor. For two weeks, the operator said, the Princeton had been tracking mysterious aircraft. The objects appeared suddenly at 80,000 feet, and then hurtled toward the sea, eventually stopping at 20,000 feet and hovering. Then they either dropped out of radar range or shot straight back up.

The radio operator instructed Commander Fravor and Commander Slaight, who has given a similar account, to investigate.

Fravor and Slaight flew toward the object, the report said:

Hovering 50 feet above the churn was an aircraft of some kind — whitish — that was around 40 feet long and oval in shape. The craft was jumping around erratically, staying over the wave disturbance but not moving in any specific direction, Commander Fravor said. The disturbance looked like frothy waves and foam, as if the water were boiling.

Commander Fravor began a circular descent to get a closer look, but as he got nearer the object began ascending toward him. It was almost as if it were coming to meet him halfway, he said.

Commander Fravor abandoned his slow circular descent and headed straight for the object.

But then the object peeled away. “It accelerated like nothing I’ve ever seen,” he said in the interview. He was, he said, “pretty weirded out.”

At 2:20 in the video below, the object made an abrupt 90-degree turn to the west.

Cahill and Christopher Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence, joined CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night to discuss what the military calls unidentified aerial phenomena.

Asked why this is worth discussing, Mellon replied, “Because we’ve had recurring violations of U.S. airspace by unidentified vehicles that are very capable, in some cases, more capable than anything in our own inventory. This has been going on for years. The truth is just emerging.”

Cahill told Cuomo, “The technology that we witnessed with the tic-tac was something we would not have been able to defend our forces against at the time. … What we saw on the tic-tac and what [Pentagon UFO whistleblower] Mr. Luis Elizondo describes as the five observables indicate a technology that outstrips our arsenal by at least 100 to 1,000 years at the moment.”

“First of all the aircraft had zero control surfaces, it had no means of propulsion that we could detect,” Cahill explained. “It moved at hypersonic velocities and it preceded the pilots to their cap point, so it seemed to have some knowledge of where the pilots were headed ahead of time and we don’t possess those abilities to do that in our arsenal at the moment.”

“We don’t know what this is and it’s here,” he added.

Cuomo asked the men why the military is suddenly paying attention to UAPs now.

Mellon said there had been no hostilities, but that these vehicles are becoming increasingly bold. They’ve been “swarming around warships off the coast of California, swarming around strategic missile defense bases in Guam. … It’s something we need to take seriously.”

“We’re spending billions looking for extraterrestrial civilizations. We’ve got spacecraft that have already left the solar system. It’s possible somebody found us before we found them,” Mellon said.

The Western Journal reached out to Robert L. Schroeder, the author of the book “Solving the UFO Enigma: How Modern Physics is Revealing the Technology of UFOs,” to get his take on the situation.

Schroeder said via email that he is “quite sure these military sightings are real since they include visual, radar and infrared data and the Navy fighter pilots and radar operators are highly trained.”

Here are some of the highlights of what he had to say:

“One of the most important aspects of these UFO (or UAP) sightings is the tremendous acceleration of these objects,” Schroeder explained. “Professor Kevin Knuth of Albany State University of New York estimated the acceleration of UFOs picked up on Navy radar off San Diego in 2004 as they dropped from an altitude of 20,000 feet and came to a dead stop just above the ocean’s surface. He calculated an acceleration/deceleration of over 5,000 G’s in a paper he co-authored with Robert Powell and Peter Reali. (One ‘G’ is the acceleration experienced from gravity at the earth’s surface.)

“To put this in perspective we know that fighter pilots can at best withstand about 10 G’s but only with G suits and specialized training. Our best anti-missile missiles max out at about 50 G’s in straight line acceleration, beyond 50 G’s they would disintegrate.

“From indentations left in the ground from landed UFOs, it is estimated that these craft are extremely massive. For example in 1954 in Quarouble, France, a UFO was observed landed on some railroad tracks with two small beings next to it. The craft was about 20 feet in diameter and about 9 feet tall. After it departed engineers examined the impressions in the railroad ties and estimated the craft weighed around 30 tons.

“The question is how can these massive craft withstand these tremendous accelerations? Somehow these alien civilizations have figured out how to overcome inertial forces. Inertia is the resistance to acceleration by any object with mass. Modern physics on planet earth is still uncertain of the origin of inertia. Einstein used an idea known as Mach’s principle in an attempt to explain inertia within the framework of his general theory of relativity. Nevertheless even today there is debate over the origin of inertia.

“These enormous accelerations of UFOs is a huge puzzle and it is one the key factors that makes these objects UFOs.”

He added, “My hope is to get the general public to see the scientific aspects of this UFO phenomenon.”

Schroeder is pleased that this subject is finally getting serious attention.

“If I could recommend something the military should do about these UFOs, I’d strongly urge them to get radiation emissions data coming from these UFOs by mounting spectrographic sensors on their aircraft,” he said. “Spectrographic data would cover the electromagnetic spectrum (i.e. visible light and invisible EM radiation like gamma rays and infrared). In addition, alpha and beta detectors would capture matter particle radiation like nuclei and electrons (or positrons). This data would give us insight into the physics or technology used by these craft.”

(I understand the concept, but he lost me a little bit on the science.)

We soon will learn a lot more about this issue: The Pentagon is expected to deliver a report about unidentified aerial phenomena to Congress in June. Stay tuned.

