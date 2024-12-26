Share
Commentary

Watch: Trump Looks On with Reverence as Choir Sings About Jesus

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  December 26, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump warmed hearts Christmas week by hosting a choir at Trump International Golf Club, singing a carol that recognizes the reason for the season.

Trump stood respectfully as the women’s choir serenaded his group with its rendition of “Silent Night.”

“Upon returning from Arizona last night, POTUS4547 took the team to dinner at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump‘s deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino posted Monday.

That post garnered nearly 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

Viewers on social media noted the marked pro-Christian message the president-elect sent by hosting the group.

“I have tears in my eyes,” one viewer wrote on social media platform X.

Will Christians be better protected under Trump than they were under Biden and Obama?

“Trump keeping Christ in Christmas, choir singing Silent Night,” one viewer posted on Facebook.

Many of those who responded to the post remarked about the relief they felt knowing Trump is headed back to the White House.

“What a welcome contrast this is compared to the hell we’ve been through over the last 4 years,” one wrote.

That post and others observed that the country seems to be turning a corner after enduring the current Democratic administration’s many attacks on Christians.

The Biden Department of Justice spent the past four years aggressively targeting Christians, especially peaceful pro-life protesters, resulting in prison sentences for many.

Meanwhile, attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers got little notice or attention from Biden officials and the liberal media.

The Biden DOJ also targeted and even infiltrated Catholic churches, reportedly seeking to portray members as potential domestic terrorists.

Thanks to a hostile liberal media that has been eager to shine the spotlight on his past transgressions, it’s common knowledge that Trump is far from being a saint.

However, he has shown himself to be a friend to Christians. He has even apparently professed to have drawn closer to God in recent years, especially since the July 13 assassination attempt.

He has gone on record a number of times, crediting God’s hand for protecting him that day.

“I would like to think it’s because [God] wants our country, and maybe the world, to be helped. … God wants our country to be helped.”

Let’s hope that’s the case.

This Christmas season, may we all sleep in heavenly peace, and may we continue to fervently pray for God’s continued blessing and protection on our country and on the man who is scheduled to be back in the Oval Office next month.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.




