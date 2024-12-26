Watch: Trump Looks On with Reverence as Choir Sings About Jesus

President-elect Donald Trump warmed hearts Christmas week by hosting a choir at Trump International Golf Club, singing a carol that recognizes the reason for the season.

Trump stood respectfully as the women’s choir serenaded his group with its rendition of “Silent Night.”

“Upon returning from Arizona last night, POTUS4547 took the team to dinner at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump‘s deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino posted Monday.

That post garnered nearly 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

Upon returning from Arizona last night, POTUS4547 took the team to dinner at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida—“SILENT NIGHT”… pic.twitter.com/nCQzOAdr56 — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) December 23, 2024

Viewers on social media noted the marked pro-Christian message the president-elect sent by hosting the group.

“I have tears in my eyes,” one viewer wrote on social media platform X.

“Trump keeping Christ in Christmas, choir singing Silent Night,” one viewer posted on Facebook.

Many of those who responded to the post remarked about the relief they felt knowing Trump is headed back to the White House.

“What a welcome contrast this is compared to the hell we’ve been through over the last 4 years,” one wrote.

What a welcome contrast this is compared to the hell we’ve been through over the last 4 years… 😇🙏 — Jeremy Sartor (@Jeremy_Sartor) December 23, 2024

That post and others observed that the country seems to be turning a corner after enduring the current Democratic administration’s many attacks on Christians.

The Biden Department of Justice spent the past four years aggressively targeting Christians, especially peaceful pro-life protesters, resulting in prison sentences for many.

This is Bevelyn Beatty Williams. She’s a wife and mother. She’s going to federal prison for 3 years today for protecting women and unborn children outside an abortion facility in New York. She’s only 33 years old. Pray for her and her family. Jailing pro-lifers must end. pic.twitter.com/fKGETH5lDS — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) October 16, 2024

Here’s a list of the pro-lifers who are currently imprisoned on Biden DOJ FACE Act charges: pic.twitter.com/mFvhYHioXE — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 11, 2024

Meanwhile, attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers got little notice or attention from Biden officials and the liberal media.

This weekend, pro-abortion activists firebombed a pregnancy center in Gresham, OR, which provided material help for mothers & children. Imagine if this had been an abortion clinic. It would be headlines news. But because it’s a pro-life center, media & the Biden admin ignore. pic.twitter.com/qfBbtitV2G — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 13, 2022

The Biden DOJ also targeted and even infiltrated Catholic churches, reportedly seeking to portray members as potential domestic terrorists.

The FBI launched a vicious spy effort against Catholics and sought to spy on parishioners as they sat in church pews. New records uncovered by @JudicialWatch show top FBI officials were panicked in response about their domestic spying abuse leaking out.https://t.co/dtZp5BPDkv pic.twitter.com/UDmiO2SdWm — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 22, 2023

Thanks to a hostile liberal media that has been eager to shine the spotlight on his past transgressions, it’s common knowledge that Trump is far from being a saint.

However, he has shown himself to be a friend to Christians. He has even apparently professed to have drawn closer to God in recent years, especially since the July 13 assassination attempt.

He has gone on record a number of times, crediting God’s hand for protecting him that day.

Trump is right, God did put his hand on him and saved him that day. Keep Trump safe 🙏 Protect Donald Trump at all costs pic.twitter.com/gI6BMzYyJk — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) October 28, 2024

“I would like to think it’s because [God] wants our country, and maybe the world, to be helped. … God wants our country to be helped.”

Let’s hope that’s the case.

This Christmas season, may we all sleep in heavenly peace, and may we continue to fervently pray for God’s continued blessing and protection on our country and on the man who is scheduled to be back in the Oval Office next month.

