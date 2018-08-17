SECTIONS
Reuters Runs Picture That Draws Comparison Between Trump and Hitler

By Randy DeSoto
at 3:30pm
The social media featured picture Reuters used accompanying a story about President Donald Trump deciding to cancel a military parade in Washington, D.C., showed him in what appeared to be a Nazi-style salute.

The news agency reported on Friday Trump had wanted the parade to occur on Nov. 10 in the nation’s capital to commemorate Veterans Day, as well as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The president’s son Eric tweeted the Reuters story charging it emblematic of the mainstream media’s “disgusting antics” toward his father.

“For anyone who questions the hatefulness and disgusting antics of the #MSM just view the accompanying picture from this @Reuters headline. Once again their propaganda is in full display. #JournalismIsDead #Disgusting,” he wrote.

In a pair of tweets on Friday, President Trump explained his decision to cancel the parade was due to the Washington, D.C., government’s price tag.

“The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!”

He added, “I will instead attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th. Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN. Now we can buy some more jet fighters!”

Do you support having a military parade in Washington, D.C.?

Washington’s Democrat mayor responded to Trump’s tweet writing, “Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad).”

Brower’s office released a breakdown of the costs, showing the largest portion of the $22 million coming from $13.5 million for police services, followed by another 3.5 million for fire and emergency coverage.

An official told CNBC that the cost of the parade overall was shaping up to be approximately $92 million, of which the Pentagon would cover $50 million and the Department of Homeland Security, $42 million.

However, Sec. of Defense James Mattis disputed that figure telling reporters on Friday, “Whoever told you that is probably smoking something that is legal in my state but not in most states, OK?”

The last major military parade in Washington, D.C., was in June 1991 to celebrate the armed forces victory in Operation Desert Storm.

C-Span reported the cost of the National Victory Celebration was $12 million, which would translate to about $22 million in today’s dollars.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

