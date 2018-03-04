The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics
Print

Revealed: Front-Runner for Dems in 2020 …. Hillary And Bernie Are Out

By Jonathan Pincus
March 4, 2018 at 10:32am

Print

The Democratic front-runner for the 2020 election has been revealed, and the name may sound familiar.

Reports are stating that former Vice President Joe Biden is already receiving an outpouring of support from Democratic circles, placing him as the favorite ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

According to Rasmussen Reports, 37 percent of Democrats support the former vice president in his bid for the presidency, while 14 percent support Clinton and only 11 percent support Sanders.

And that is just from the polling specifically targeted at Democratic voters.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, when all voters were polled, 25 percent supported Biden, with 12 percent and 9 percent supporting Sanders and Clinton, respectively.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Following behind all of them were Sens. Corey Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris who all received 4 percent of the vote, with former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe receiving just 2 percent of the supporters.

The recent poll reveals just how much support a Biden presidential run would have among the Democratic Party.

And if one thing was certain during the 2016 presidential election, it was that Democrats need uniformity within the party.

In November 2017, a source close to Biden revealed that the former vice president was inching closer to a bid for the presidency come 2020, The Western Journal reported.

Do you think Joe Biden will be the Democratic candidate for the presidency in 2020?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I spoke to someone close to Biden, (who) said if he’s healthy, he’s going for it in 2020,” MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch revealed during an interview on “Morning Joe.”

Deutsch’s announcement came immediately after Biden’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the subject of a presidential bid also came up.

“I regret that I am not president because I think there is so much opportunity,” Biden said. “I think America is so incredibly well-positioned.”

Biden reportedly considered running for president in 2016, but was dissuaded from running after the death of his son, Beau.

RELATED: Watch: Pelosi’s Bizarre Podium Antics Have Democrats Calling For Her To Step Down

He later admitted that a presidential candidate needs to possess two qualities in order to run a successful campaign, however, at the time he only had one.

“One: Do they truly believe they are the most qualified person for that moment?” Biden asked. “I believed I was.”

“But, was I prepared to be able to give my whole heart, my whole soul and all my attention to the endeavor?” he continued. “And I knew I wasn’t.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Bernie Sanders, Campaign, Democrats, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Vice President

By: Jonathan Pincus on March 4, 2018 at 10:32am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Billy_Graham_-_Anne_Graham_Lotz_II

Graham’s Daughter Sees Prophetic Sign In God’s Timing In Her Father’s Passing

Randy DeSoto

Franklin Graham Takes Podium at Father’s Funeral With Message Liberals Won’t Like

Richard Pollock

james comey, barack obama

FBI Refuses to Release Docs About Secret Comey-Obama Meeting, Says America Doesn’t Need to Know

Henry Rodgers

Dem. Mayor Wept in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of 47 Counts of Corruption

Joshua Gill

Jessica & Courtney Wright, Faith Promise church

Lesbians Pitch Massive Fit After Church Gives Non-PC Answer to Their Question

Kevin Daley

Donald Trump (4)

DACA Could Be Completely Finished By Years End… And It’s All Because Of Trump

Chris Agee

huckabee (1)

Huckabee Posts Brutally Honest Cartoon After Country Music Turns on Him

Chuck Ross

FBI

Report: Top FBI Official Authorized Leaks and Misled Investigators

Recently Posted