Revealed: Front-Runner for Dems in 2020 …. Hillary And Bernie Are Out

The Democratic front-runner for the 2020 election has been revealed, and the name may sound familiar.

Reports are stating that former Vice President Joe Biden is already receiving an outpouring of support from Democratic circles, placing him as the favorite ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

According to Rasmussen Reports, 37 percent of Democrats support the former vice president in his bid for the presidency, while 14 percent support Clinton and only 11 percent support Sanders.

And that is just from the polling specifically targeted at Democratic voters.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, when all voters were polled, 25 percent supported Biden, with 12 percent and 9 percent supporting Sanders and Clinton, respectively.

Following behind all of them were Sens. Corey Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris who all received 4 percent of the vote, with former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe receiving just 2 percent of the supporters.

The recent poll reveals just how much support a Biden presidential run would have among the Democratic Party.

And if one thing was certain during the 2016 presidential election, it was that Democrats need uniformity within the party.

In November 2017, a source close to Biden revealed that the former vice president was inching closer to a bid for the presidency come 2020, The Western Journal reported.

Do you think Joe Biden will be the Democratic candidate for the presidency in 2020?

“I spoke to someone close to Biden, (who) said if he’s healthy, he’s going for it in 2020,” MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch revealed during an interview on “Morning Joe.”

Deutsch’s announcement came immediately after Biden’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the subject of a presidential bid also came up.

“I regret that I am not president because I think there is so much opportunity,” Biden said. “I think America is so incredibly well-positioned.”

Biden reportedly considered running for president in 2016, but was dissuaded from running after the death of his son, Beau.

He later admitted that a presidential candidate needs to possess two qualities in order to run a successful campaign, however, at the time he only had one.

“One: Do they truly believe they are the most qualified person for that moment?” Biden asked. “I believed I was.”

“But, was I prepared to be able to give my whole heart, my whole soul and all my attention to the endeavor?” he continued. “And I knew I wasn’t.”

