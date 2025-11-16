Share
Opinion
Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and his brother, President John F. Kennedy, confer in the Oval Office of the White House in 1962.
Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and his brother, President John F. Kennedy, confer in the Oval Office of the White House in 1962.

'RFK Legacy' Doc Film by Oliver Stone Draws Nexus Between JFK's and RFK's Assassinations

 By Randy DeSoto  November 16, 2025 at 4:00pm
The new Oliver Stone documentary film “RFK: Legacy,” distributed by Angel Studios, takes viewers on a journey through some of the most powerful moments in Robert F. Kennedy’s life as the nation commemorates his birth 100 years ago.

Stone is the executive producer and appears in the movie, which his son Sean Stone directed. The production suggests a deep state connection between the assassinations of RFK and his brother, President John F. Kennedy.

“RFK: Legacy” moves back and forth between the high points of Robert Kennedy’s political career and the achievements of his son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as an environmental lawyer and in the political arena.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation