Right After Launching Into New Gun Control Tirade, Joe Scarborough’s Lost Letter to the NRA Suddenly Shows Up

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has changed his views on gun control over the years.

Following the school shooting in Florida on Wednesday, Scarborough has advocated for new gun control laws, Grabien News reported.

However, in 1994 when he was a congressional candidate, he sang a different tune.

“The NRA must elect & support candidates who will view the gun rights issue as a constitutional battle,” Scarborough wrote on a National Rifle Association questionnaire, obtained by The Daily Caller in 2013. “The founding fathers did not give us the 2nd Amendment to protect our rights to shoot ducks. Our constitutional right to bear arms is so we may protect our family in the manner we choose. No compromise!”

He now claimed in his MSNBC segment that “gun manufacturers profit off of children being slaughtered in schools,” according to Grabien News.

On Sept. 2, 1994, he defined “assault weapon” as “anything the government would fear the people could use to protect their rights.”

He claimed differently this week when he said, “there is not a constitutional right…to possess weapons of war,” on MSNBC.

He also said that he wants to make “background checks tougher so murderers like this kid can’t get their hands on these weapons,” even though he told the NRA in 1994 that he opposed the expansion of federal background checks, as per The Daily Caller’s report.

Scarborough responded to Grabien News’ observations on Twitter.

As I have said publicly for years, while in Congress I was one of the 2nd Amendment's strongest proponents. And even though the NRA worked nonstop to defeat me in my first campaign, they supported me after because I was always an unyielding advocate for gun rights. I still am. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 16, 2018

“As I have said publicly for years, while in Congress I was one of the 2nd Amendment’s strongest proponents,” he admitted.

As I said publicly in speeches, and TV and in columns, Newtown made me re-examine many of my views. I still support gun rights, carry laws, and Scalia’s view of the 2nd Amendment. But Newtown changed my thoughts on background checks and assault-style weapons, as did Heller. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 16, 2018

He added that he “still support(s) gun rights, carry laws, and Scalia’s view of the 2nd Amendment,” but the many school shootings have changed his thoughts on things like background checks and assault weapons.

The 5 deadliest mass shootings in American history have occurred since I left Congress. Anyone with a conscience and a little common sense would re-examine their views before more blood is spilled in children’s classrooms, in church pews and at country music concerts. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 16, 2018

“Anyone with a conscience and a little common sense would re-examine their views before more blood is spilled in children’s classrooms, in church pews and at country music concerts,” he concluded.

