Right After Launching Into New Gun Control Tirade, Joe Scarborough’s Lost Letter to the NRA Suddenly Shows Up

By Erin Coates
February 17, 2018 at 2:59pm

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has changed his views on gun control over the years.

Following the school shooting in Florida on Wednesday, Scarborough has advocated for new gun control laws, Grabien News reported.

However, in 1994 when he was a congressional candidate, he sang a different tune.

“The NRA must elect & support candidates who will view the gun rights issue as a constitutional battle,” Scarborough wrote on a National Rifle Association questionnaire, obtained by The Daily Caller in 2013. “The founding fathers did not give us the 2nd Amendment to protect our rights to shoot ducks. Our constitutional right to bear arms is so we may protect our family in the manner we choose. No compromise!”

He now claimed in his MSNBC segment that “gun manufacturers profit off of children being slaughtered in schools,” according to Grabien News.

On Sept. 2, 1994, he defined “assault weapon” as “anything the government would fear the people could use to protect their rights.”

He claimed differently this week when he said, “there is not a constitutional right…to possess weapons of war,” on MSNBC.

Do you believe Scarborough's defense of his change of heart?

He also said that he wants to make “background checks tougher so murderers like this kid can’t get their hands on these weapons,” even though he told the NRA in 1994 that he opposed the expansion of federal background checks, as per The Daily Caller’s report.

Scarborough responded to Grabien News’ observations on Twitter.

“As I have said publicly for years, while in Congress I was one of the 2nd Amendment’s strongest proponents,” he admitted.

He added that he “still support(s) gun rights, carry laws, and Scalia’s view of the 2nd Amendment,” but the many school shootings have changed his thoughts on things like background checks and assault weapons.

“Anyone with a conscience and a little common sense would re-examine their views before more blood is spilled in children’s classrooms, in church pews and at country music concerts,” he concluded.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

