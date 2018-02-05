Riots Break Out After Super Bowl Victory, Philly Police Scanner and Videos Tell the Whole Story

The City of Brotherly Love rejoiced in its own special way after the Philadelphia Eagles topped the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, and thanks to police scanners and countless videos we can relive the scenes that unfolded in the Philadelphia streets upon the game’s conclusion.

After the final whistle sounded and the Eagles claimed their first-ever Super Bowl victory, riots began reportedly breaking out across the city of Philadelphia. As expected, police scanners across the city became a narrator for the events that unfolded in the Philadelphia streets, CNN reported.

“You see that guy traveling on the pole on Walnut. Can you try to get down there?”

“They are climbing the statues outside of Art Museum.”

“They just flipped a car over here.”

According to Newsweek, one responder stated on the scanner that, “A man jumped off the light pole and landed on his head.”

The citywide scanner’s endless material prompted many Twitter users to take to the platform with the hashtag #PhillyPoliceScanner.

So far in Philly tonight: a police horse has been stolen (one recovered), an off-duty cop has been arrested, Looting at Macy's, countless people on light poles, Ritz Carlton awning has collapsed, and the rocky statue will likely fall by the morning. #phillypolicescanner — Armando Osuna (@AO619) February 5, 2018

17th and Chestnut all 4 corners

16th and chestnut all 4 are down

15th and Market one down

Juniper and Market light poles on all 4 corners

On #phillypolicescanner they are looking for a guy who just ran over a police officer on a 4-wheeler. He’s being described as “a male in an Eagles jersey”. Good luck with that. — Joey Doughnuts (@JoeCoolMan24) February 5, 2018

Some Twitter users even began claiming that an ostrich had been stolen from the zoo during the riot.

The enclosures at the zoo have fallen. Man in sweatpants and Brian Dawkins jersey is riding an ostrich towards Market. #PhiladelphiaPoliceScanner #phillypolicescanner — Thoughts on the Dead (@ThoughtsOnGD) February 5, 2018

Reading the tweets associated with #phillypolicescanner are both horrifying and hillarious. Stolen police horses, guy stealing an ostrich from the zoo and riding it, a keg party in City Hall, etc. You can’t make this stuff up. — AHappyCamper (@Ahappycamper3) February 5, 2018

#MondayMotivation If you haven’t stolen an ostrich from a zoo and ridden it through Philadelphia – are you really a fan?#phillypolicescanner — Rob Jeffries (@JournoRob) February 5, 2018

However, animal lovers rest assured, Dana Lombardo, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Zoo, doused those speculations on Monday.

She assured The Morning Call that “everyone is where they need to be,” and that no animals were taken from their enclosures on Sunday night.

However, the same can’t be said for multiple stores throughout the city, as rioters and looters had their way with merchandise throughout the night.

Another video shows a car covered in flames sitting in the middle of a street packed with rioters.

Twitter user @MaxOnTwitter shared a video of a group of rowdy Philadelphians jumping from the awning outside of The Ritz-Carlton hotel.

As noted by TMZ, the awning eventually collapsed, however, everyone reportedly escaped without significant injury.

But while the majority of the night didn’t display the city in the best light, a glimmer of good did come out of the Philadelphia rampage.

OMG A MAN JUST PROPOSED!!! pic.twitter.com/6cyMnifgh5 — max (@MaxOnTwitter) February 5, 2018

As reported by CNN, no fatalities occurred during the citywide riot, however, multiple acts of vandalism were reported.

