Riots Break Out After Super Bowl Victory, Philly Police Scanner and Videos Tell the Whole Story

By Jonathan Pincus
February 5, 2018 at 12:13pm

The City of Brotherly Love rejoiced in its own special way after the Philadelphia Eagles topped the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, and thanks to police scanners and countless videos we can relive the scenes that unfolded in the Philadelphia streets upon the game’s conclusion.

After the final whistle sounded and the Eagles claimed their first-ever Super Bowl victory, riots began reportedly breaking out across the city of Philadelphia. As expected, police scanners across the city became a narrator for the events that unfolded in the Philadelphia streets, CNN reported.

“You see that guy traveling on the pole on Walnut. Can you try to get down there?”

“They are climbing the statues outside of Art Museum.”

“They just flipped a car over here.”

According to Newsweek, one responder stated on the scanner that, “A man jumped off the light pole and landed on his head.”

The citywide scanner’s endless material prompted many Twitter users to take to the platform with the hashtag #PhillyPoliceScanner.

Some Twitter users even began claiming that an ostrich had been stolen from the zoo during the riot.

However, animal lovers rest assured, Dana Lombardo, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Zoo, doused those speculations on Monday.

She assured The Morning Call that “everyone is where they need to be,” and that no animals were taken from their enclosures on Sunday night.

However, the same can’t be said for multiple stores throughout the city, as rioters and looters had their way with merchandise throughout the night.

Another video shows a car covered in flames sitting in the middle of a street packed with rioters.

Twitter user @MaxOnTwitter shared a video of a group of rowdy Philadelphians jumping from the awning outside of The Ritz-Carlton hotel.

As noted by TMZ, the awning eventually collapsed, however, everyone reportedly escaped without significant injury.

But while the majority of the night didn’t display the city in the best light, a glimmer of good did come out of the Philadelphia rampage.

As reported by CNN, no fatalities occurred during the citywide riot, however, multiple acts of vandalism were reported.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

