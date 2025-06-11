'Rising Country Star' Was Driving Car Involved in Fatal Accident: Police

Country singer Conner Smith was involved in a fatal accident in Nashville on Sunday.

The vehicle driven by Smith, described by Fox News as a “rising country star,” struck and killed Dorothy Dobbins, 77.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Conner Smith, 24, was traveling north on 3rd Avenue North as Dobbins was crossing the roadway,” a Nashville police news release said, according to the Tennessean.

“It appears that she was inside a marked crosswalk when she was struck around 7:30 p.m. Dobbins, who lived nearby, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died,” the release continued.

“The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian.”

“He showed no signs of impairment. There are no charges at present as the investigation continues,” the release explained.

Fox News reported that it could be weeks before further updates are released concerning the incident.

A source, not named by the outlet, said Smith was not distracted by his phone at the time Dobbins was stuck.

A statement from Smith’s attorney said that he was “involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life,” according to People.

“His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said. “Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

Smith released his debut album “Smoky Mountains” in 2024.

He was nominated as New Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards.

The Tennessean noted that on Saturday Smith, a Nashville native, performed at CMA Fest.

Smith made his debut on the country music scene in 2021 with a song titled “I Hate Alabama.”

According to WZTV, neighbors in the area where Dobbins was struck have maintained that drivers go too fast in the area and do not stop for people in the crosswalk where police indicated Dobbins was hit.

