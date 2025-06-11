Share
News
Conner Smith attends Big Machine Label Group x CMA Fest 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.
Conner Smith attends Big Machine Label Group x CMA Fest 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. (Terry Wyatt / Getty Images)

'Rising Country Star' Was Driving Car Involved in Fatal Accident: Police

 By Jack Davis  June 11, 2025 at 10:06am
Share

Country singer Conner Smith was involved in a fatal accident in Nashville on Sunday.

The vehicle driven by Smith, described by Fox News as a “rising country star,” struck and killed Dorothy Dobbins, 77.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Conner Smith, 24, was traveling north on 3rd Avenue North as Dobbins was crossing the roadway,” a Nashville police news release said, according to the Tennessean.

“It appears that she was inside a marked crosswalk when she was struck around 7:30 p.m. Dobbins, who lived nearby, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died,” the release continued.

“The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian.”

“He showed no signs of impairment. There are no charges at present as the investigation continues,” the release explained.

Fox News reported that it could be weeks before further updates are released concerning the incident.

A source, not named by the outlet, said Smith was not distracted by his phone at the time Dobbins was stuck.

A statement from Smith’s attorney said that he was “involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life,” according to People.

“His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said. “Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

Smith released his debut album “Smoky Mountains” in 2024.

He was nominated as New Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards.

Related:
Israel Cooks Up a Fitting Punishment for Greta Thunberg After Intercepting Her Boat

The Tennessean noted that on Saturday Smith, a Nashville native, performed at CMA Fest.

Smith made his debut on the country music scene in 2021 with a song titled “I Hate Alabama.”

According to WZTV, neighbors in the area where Dobbins was struck have maintained that drivers go too fast in the area and do not stop for people in the crosswalk where police indicated Dobbins was hit.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Rising Country Star' Was Driving Car Involved in Fatal Accident: Police
Trump Confirms Deal with China 'Is Done,' Reveals Key Details
Can't Hide: DOJ Extradites Man Allegedly Plotting 'ISIS-Inspired Mass Shooting' in the US
Dem Rep Who Clashed with ICE Officers Indicted on Multiple Charges - Lengthy Prison Sentence Looms
Walls Closing In? Biden Aides Agree to Testify About Potential Cover-Up of His Health Decline
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation