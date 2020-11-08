Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks 44-34 on Sunday.

Buffalo’s defense played a major role in rattling Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.

Buffalo matched its best record through nine games since 1993, a season that ended with the Jim Kelly-led Bills making their fourth consecutive, and final, Super Bowl appearance.

Allen finished 31 of 38 and equaled a career-best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing, becoming the first Bills player to top 300 yards four times in one season since Drew Bledsoe did it seven times in 2002.

The Bills offense came alive after Allen combined for just 846 yards passing and five touchdowns — including one rushing — in splitting the previous four games.

Though Buffalo never trailed, the game was decided in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, when the Bills scored touchdowns over a span of 2:49 to open a 41-20 lead.

Zack Moss scored on a 1-yard run, one play after Allen converted a third-and-16 by hitting John Brown on a 33-yard catch-and-run.

Facing third and 25 on Seattle’s next possession, Wilson threw his second interception. Tre’Davious White broke off covering tight end Jacob Hollister to jump in front of a pass intended for DK Metcalf. White returned it to the Seattle 3, and Allen scored on a sweep on the next play.

Wilson provided the Seahawks a breath of life with a 55-yard touchdown pass to David Moore. But on Seattle’s next possession, linebacker A.J. Klein burst around the left side of the line untouched and blindsided Wilson to force the fumble, which he recovered at Seattle’s 19 with 6:30 remaining.

Allen carved up a Seahawks defense that entered allowing 28.5 points per game and had already surrendered 500 yards of offense three times this season.

Set up by Andre Roberts’ game-opening 60-yard kickoff return, Allen needed three plays to hit Isaiah McKenzie for a 25-yard touchdown.

On the next possession, the Bills faced third down just once on a 10-play, 75-yard drive Allen capped by hitting tight end Tyler Kroft in the back of the end zone.

Buffalo’s third touchdown drive featured Allen going 5 of 5 for 75 yards, including a 4-yard TD pass to a wide-open Gabriel Davis over the middle.

Allen’s 24 completions and 282 yards passing in the first half alone were both the most by a Bills player since at least 1991.

After the game, head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Sean Michael McDermott said that Allen lost his grandmother, Patricia Allen, the previous night.

“We talked yesterday before meetings last night. I asked him where he was on it and I obviously expressed to him my sympathy,” McDermtt said according to WKBW-TV.

“He said he wanted to play and we just felt like he was going to have to compartmentalize for the better part of 24 hours to get through the game. And that’s what he did. He was emotional after the game, you know. [It’s] not an easy thing to play through.”

“He’s just a mentally tough young man,” the coach added.

Josh Allen’s grandma passed away last night. He told Coach McDermott he still wanted to play today. We love you, Josh. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/jTVOvM34jV — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 8, 2020

After fans heard the news of Allen’s grandma’s passing, they wanted to do their part to help. They encouraged others to donate $17, his number, to Oishei Children’s Hospital, according to WIVB-TV.

UPDATE: #billsmafia has donated $19,000 so far to @OCHBuffalo in honor of @JoshAllenQB‘s grandma. This is according to the VP of the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation. BEST FAN BASE IN THE NFL! @news4buffalo https://t.co/SnvyG5xNTo — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) November 9, 2020

As of Monday morning, $19,000 has been donated, according to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“We are incredibly grateful and this level of support will make such an impact. Thank you,” the hospital said in a tweet.

