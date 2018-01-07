Rivalry Takes Political Twist: KFC Channels Trump to Troll McDonald’s on Twitter

Businesses will do anything to gain an edge over their competition, and fast food giant KFC took to social media to take a shot at rival chain McDonald’s.

As reported by the BBC, KFC’s official UK and Ireland Twitter account knocked McDonalds’ burger sizes by parodying a tweet made by President Donald Trump last week.

McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018

“McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a ‘burger on his desk at all time.'” the account wrote. “Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy!” the jibe continued before concluding with the “#nuclearbutton” hashtag.

The burger chain has yet to respond to KFC, leaving this a one-sided affair. However, many on social media still found the jab and its timeliness entertaining.

The "big shoed, red nose regime" part gets me every time, because it seems like they are essentially calling everybody that works at McDonald's, a clown. 😂😂😂😂 — ✊ RESISTANCE Z🌎NE went to the "Best College" 🇺🇸 (@ResistanceZone) January 4, 2018

Tweet Of The Day!!!! — General Deplorable (@HouseCracka) January 4, 2018

Some Twitter users even questioned if McDonald’s would respond to the colonel’s diss, or if another fast food chain would jump in on the social media shootout.

Too bad @Wendys doesn't have UK locations. I'd dare you to get into a Twitter fight with them. — Pinku Sensei (@pinkusensei) January 3, 2018

Gotta say, I’m curious what @Wendys fearless leader’s got on her desk…. — Brandon Eley (@beley) January 4, 2018

If the phrasing of KFC’s tweet sounds familiar, that’s because the outline of the message was lifted from a tweet Trump directed at North Korea’s leader earlier this month.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

As reported by The Western Journal, Trump’s tweet regarding the United States’ “Nuclear Button” was done in response to a New Year’s Day speech given by the regime’s leader where he warned the U.S. of the North’s growing nuclear capabilities.

“The United States should know that the button for nuclear weapons is on my table,” the Kim said on Jan. 1, adding that the U.S. mainland, “is within our nuclear strike range.”

Kim added that the country’s supposed nuclear arsenal would not be used unless his country felt threatened, the Associated Press reported.

