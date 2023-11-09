RNC Announces It Is Ditching the Establishment Media for 4th Primary Debate

If you missed the third Republican primary debate, you missed entrepreneur and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy call out the establishment media in a way no one expected.

In his opening remarks, Ramaswamy said the debate should have been hosted by Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk — not NBC News anchors Lester Holt and Kristen Welker and talk radio host Hugh Hewitt.

“We’d have 10 times the viewership, asking questions that GOP primary voters actually care about!” Ramaswamy said.

Vivek Ramaswamy says the GOP debates should be moderated by Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk: “We’d have 10x the viewership, asking questions that GOP primary voters actually care about!” pic.twitter.com/S2m6bvypaT — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 9, 2023



I suspect Holt, Welker and Hewitt were stunned. None of them responded.

Ramaswamy wasn’t wrong; trust in the establishment media is exceedingly low. Plenty believe that it is merely an arm of the Democratic regime and that it is no longer doing the job it is supposed to do. Its ratings have plummeted as a result.

Taking its place are alternative options. Recognizing this, the Republican National Committee just announced the hosts of the fourth GOP primary debate — Megyn Kelly, NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas and The Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson.

The RNC also designated Rumble as its “exclusive … livestream provider and the RNC’s exclusive online home for the fourth debate.”

I can only imagine the panic among establishment media bigwigs. There is nothing “establishment” about this group.

The debate will take place on Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Sean Compton, an executive at Nexstar, NewsNation’s parent company, said in a news release, “All of us at NewsNation are incredibly honored to be hosting a presidential primary debate and to be part of what will be another historic election season.

“We are also extremely pleased to have the opportunity to introduce more Americans to NewsNation, a 24-hour national news network, committed to delivering outstanding journalism and first-rate political coverage and analysis.”

Johnson, editor-in-chief of The Washington Free Beacon, expressed her excitement to “offer the candidates a debate platform outside of the mainstream media echo chamber and to give Republican primary voters a debate where conservative ideas and values will be the terrain and not the target.”

True to form, Kelly promised “the margarita of debates.” She said the event will be “spicy, fun and somewhat intoxicating.” I don’t doubt it.

Rumble chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski noted his commitment to “hold the line to protect a free and open internet.” The importance of this can’t be overstated. Rumble is a bastion of freedom that conservative voices rely on.

The RNC’s switch to alternative media options is overdue. Frankly, the Republican candidates deserve a platform that isn’t stacked against them from the start.

Should Donald Trump participate in the next GOP debate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Perhaps now the debate can focus on what GOP voters actually care about, as Ramaswamy called for, with fewer questions about UFOs and climate change and more discussion of the insidious gender ideology preying on America’s children.

Of course, unless something truly horrid happens to former President Donald Trump, the chances of any of these candidates becoming the Republican presidential nominee are extremely thin.

Regardless, the fourth GOP primary debate is shaping up to be a good show. It’ll at least be more worth watching than the first three.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.