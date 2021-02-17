Login
RNC Announces Plans to Launch Committee Dedicated to Election Integrity

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a news conference at the RNC headquarters on Nov. 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Samuel Corum / Getty ImagesRepublican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a news conference at the RNC headquarters on Nov. 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

By Nicole Silverio
Published February 17, 2021 at 12:44pm
The Republican National Committee announced a plan on Wednesday to start a committee dedicated to ensuring election integrity, Fox News reported.

The new committee will work alongside state governments to push for election reforms including a voter ID requirement and having poll watchers count every vote.

The committee reflects “a renewed focus on continuing this important work and fighting Democrats’ unprecedented attempts to change election laws,” the RNC told Fox News.

“Election integrity is one of the most critical issues we face as a party and as a country,” Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC, said in a statement.

“What we saw this past election — states undoing important safeguards, bypassing the proper legislative processes, and changing election laws in the eleventh hour — was deeply troubling and brought chaos and uncertainty to our sacred democratic processes.”

The RNC appointed Florida Sen. Joe Gruters as chairman of the committee, Florida Politics reported.

“We want to make sure every legal vote counts and make it as easy as possible to vote and as hard as possible to cheat. Here in Florida, with Gov. [Ron] DeSantis’ leadership, we showed the country and the world that elections can be fair, free, transparent,” Gruters said.

The committee will have twelve men and twelve women representing the RNC from 21 states and Washington, D.C.

The RNC spent $30 million on election integrity during the 2020 election season in battleground states.

Three battleground states — Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania — are pushing to restrict mail-in voting in future elections.

Nicole Silverio
