Would-Be Robber Messes With the Wrong Residents, Pays Dearly After Breaking Into Apartment

When an intruder entered an Indiana apartment last week, he had no idea he would soon be the poster child for bad ideas that go wrong.

At about 3:25 a.m. on Thursday in Kokomo, Indiana, the residents of one apartment in the Annex of Kokomo apartments realized they were not alone, according to Fox News.

A ski mask-wearing intruder with a gun had broken into their apartment.

The three occupants decided to fight back, according to WXIN-TV.

Police revealed limited details in their Facebook post, but said the three occupants were able to separate the gun from the intruder.

The intruder produced a second gun, which went off as the men struggled.

No one was injured by the awry bullet, police said.

By the time police arrived, one of the occupants who owned a handgun had it pointed at the intruder.

Police said the firearm was discharged during the struggle but no one was struck.

WXIN reports that the resident who owned the gun ended up retrieving it during the tussle and the suspect was held at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police said the occupants of the apartment received facial injuries, as did Tyler.

Only Tyler was injured enough to require a pit stop at the hospital before going to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Kokomo police claim Marrell Tyler was beaten and bloodied after breaking into an apartment.

Tyler was allegedly wearing a mask and holding a gun which was wrestled away from him.

Three men then held him until police arrived.

Tyler was slapped with a Level 2 felony burglary charge by the police.

It’s been a busy month for the police in Indiana, with an arrest being made in the highly publicized 2017 killing of a pair of young girls.

The residents, whose names were not released by police, face no charges, according to the Gazette.

The apartment complex where the incident took place is mostly student housing near Indiana University’s Kokomo campus, according to WISH-TV.

