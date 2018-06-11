SECTIONS
Robert De Niro Gets Standing Ovation After Profanity-Laced Tirade Against President Trump

By Randy DeSoto
June 11, 2018 at 11:41am

Actor Robert De Niro received a standing ovation at the Tony Awards in New York City Sunday night after launching into a profanity laced tirade against President Donald Trump.

Before introducing a performance by rocker Bruce Springsteen, De Niro veered off script proclaiming, “I’m gonna say one thing: F— Trump!” as he clenched his two fists in the air, which brought roars of approval from the Tony crowd.

“It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘F— Trump!'” De Niro said.

Fox News reported censors were able to catch the Academy Award winner’s profane comments in time, so those watching on television simply heard silence.

When De Niro did get around to introducing Springsteen, he took another apparent jab at Trump.

“Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else,” said the veteran actor. “Even more important in these perilous times, you rock the vote. Always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency, integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now.”

Was Robert DeNiro out of line for his comment about the president?

Backstage, playwright Tony Kushner praised De Niro’s comments.

“Good for him. I mean, it’s Robert De Niro. Who’s gonna argue with him?”  said Kushner, who is best known for his work co-writing the screenplays for “Munich” (2005) and “Lincoln” (2012).

Kushner denounced Trump’s presidency as “the Hitler mistake” that put a “borderline psychotic narcissist in the White House.”

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill was also pleased with what De Niro had to say, tweeting, the actor “is always a crowd pleaser!!!”

British journalist and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Piers Morgan was not impressed, tweeting, “De Niro screams ‘F*** TRUMP! (Bill) Maher demands a recession. (Samantha) Bee calls Ivanka a ‘c**t’. Hollywood’s hypocrites are out of control.”

Actor Kevin Sorbo specifically took on Kushner’s notion that people would not argue with De Niro, stating in fact “tens of millions would.”

“Just because he plays tough guys, doesn’t make him one,” Sorbo said of DeNiro.

Meanwhile, evangelist Franklin Graham, tweeted, “@POTUS is making history in Singapore by meeting w/the leader of NK, & Robert De Niro has the audacity to curse him on stage at @TheTonyAwards last night.”

Graham continued, “Those in the audience should have walked out — but instead, he got a standing ovation.”

On a similar note, radio talk show host Larry Elder, wrote, “Robert De Niro Gets Rapturous Standing Ovation at Tony’s After Declaring ‘F*** Trump!’”

He then illustrated Hollywood’s double standard.

“Imagine the reaction had ANY actor — unhappy with the Iran Deal or the Iraq bug out or the lies told to sell Obamacare — said this about President Obama,” Elder wrote.

As CNN noted, Sunday was not the first time De Niro went into an f-bomb-laced rant about Trump.

In a January speech at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York, the actor said,  “This f—g idiot is the President. It’s ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ — the guy is a f—g fool … our baby-in-chief — the ‘Jack— -in-chief’ I call him.”

