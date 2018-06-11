Robert De Niro Gets Standing Ovation After Profanity-Laced Tirade Against President Trump

Actor Robert De Niro received a standing ovation at the Tony Awards in New York City Sunday night after launching into a profanity laced tirade against President Donald Trump.

Before introducing a performance by rocker Bruce Springsteen, De Niro veered off script proclaiming, “I’m gonna say one thing: F— Trump!” as he clenched his two fists in the air, which brought roars of approval from the Tony crowd.

“It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘F— Trump!'” De Niro said.

Fox News reported censors were able to catch the Academy Award winner’s profane comments in time, so those watching on television simply heard silence.

Actor Robert De Niro has received a standing ovation at the Tony awards in New York after yelling 'F*** Trump' during his speech pic.twitter.com/arUPYxNoBl — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 11, 2018

TRENDING: Man Allegedly Asked To Leave Restaurant Over Cross Necklace

When De Niro did get around to introducing Springsteen, he took another apparent jab at Trump.

“Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else,” said the veteran actor. “Even more important in these perilous times, you rock the vote. Always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency, integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now.”

Was Robert DeNiro out of line for his comment about the president? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Backstage, playwright Tony Kushner praised De Niro’s comments.

“Good for him. I mean, it’s Robert De Niro. Who’s gonna argue with him?” said Kushner, who is best known for his work co-writing the screenplays for “Munich” (2005) and “Lincoln” (2012).

Kushner denounced Trump’s presidency as “the Hitler mistake” that put a “borderline psychotic narcissist in the White House.”

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill was also pleased with what De Niro had to say, tweeting, the actor “is always a crowd pleaser!!!”

How to get a STANDING OVATION at The Tonys? Give the people what they want…always a crowd pleaser!!! #SpeakingTruthToPower #TuckFrump. https://t.co/EkTwqppMxK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 11, 2018

British journalist and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Piers Morgan was not impressed, tweeting, “De Niro screams ‘F*** TRUMP! (Bill) Maher demands a recession. (Samantha) Bee calls Ivanka a ‘c**t’. Hollywood’s hypocrites are out of control.”

*NEW:

De Niro screams 'F*CK TRUMP!'

Maher demands a recession.

Bee calls Ivanka a 'c**t'.

Hollywood's hypocrites are out of control. My column: https://t.co/yYsctLWjn6 pic.twitter.com/Mouh4cji4O — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2018

Actor Kevin Sorbo specifically took on Kushner’s notion that people would not argue with De Niro, stating in fact “tens of millions would.”

RELATED: Trump Gives Update on Melania Health Status, Reveals Why She Hasn’t Been Accompanying Him

“Just because he plays tough guys, doesn’t make him one,” Sorbo said of DeNiro.

Ah, the tolerant Left. The article has a quote from some Broadway guy saying "Who's gonna argue with De Niro?" Ah, tens of millions, maybe. Just because he plays tough guys, doesn't make him one. So all the Socialist, Communist, Leftie supporters… https://t.co/SStOmuD2gE — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 11, 2018

Meanwhile, evangelist Franklin Graham, tweeted, “@POTUS is making history in Singapore by meeting w/the leader of NK, & Robert De Niro has the audacity to curse him on stage at @TheTonyAwards last night.”

Graham continued, “Those in the audience should have walked out — but instead, he got a standing ovation.”

On a similar note, radio talk show host Larry Elder, wrote, “Robert De Niro Gets Rapturous Standing Ovation at Tony’s After Declaring ‘F*** Trump!’”

He then illustrated Hollywood’s double standard.

“Imagine the reaction had ANY actor — unhappy with the Iran Deal or the Iraq bug out or the lies told to sell Obamacare — said this about President Obama,” Elder wrote.

As CNN noted, Sunday was not the first time De Niro went into an f-bomb-laced rant about Trump.

In a January speech at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York, the actor said, “This f—g idiot is the President. It’s ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ — the guy is a f—g fool … our baby-in-chief — the ‘Jack— -in-chief’ I call him.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.