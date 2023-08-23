Share
Planned Parenthood is rapidly expanding its so-called "gender affirming" care services.
Planned Parenthood is rapidly expanding its so-called "gender affirming" care services. (Darron Cummings / AP)

Cross-Sex Hormones for Kids Is New Boom for Planned Parenthood in Horrors Expansion Plan - 'Gender-Affirming Care' Up Nearly 50%

 By Jack Davis  August 23, 2023 at 4:51pm
Planned Parenthood is now in the gender transition business, according to a new report.

An Op-Ed by Melanie Israel in the Daily Signal indicated that most of the almost 600 Planned Parenthood clinics in America provide cross-sex hormones. That’s up from 32 clinics providing these drugs in 2016, she wrote.

Israel quoted  Planned Parenthood’s newest reports as indicating that so-called “gender-affirming care” increased by 49 percent between 2021 and 2022. Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio reported a 544 percent increase in “transgender services” visits.

Columbia-Willamette, the  Planned Parenthood affiliate near Portland, Oregon, saw gender-bending visits quadruple from 2021 to 2022, an increase of 3,063 visits.

In an Op-Ed posted recently on LifeSite News, Susan Ciancio of the American Life League said the numbers are danger signs.

“We see it in schools, on TV, in movies, and from organizations like Planned Parenthood that target children and youth,” she wrote. “In its push for a hedonistic society where people should do what makes them feel good, Planned Parenthood attempts to normalize immorality and evils, including abortion, contraception, and ‘sex-reassignment’ surgery — and it does so from a very early age.

“Why? Because it knows that the earlier you reach children, the more ingrained a philosophy will become,” she wrote.

“The grooming starts at a very young age, but it all begins when children are in preschool, as Planned Parenthood also suggests talking to your preschooler about which gender they ‘identify’ with,” she wrote.

Should federal legislation be passed that prohibits so-called “gender-affirming care” for kids?

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas has proposed a bill that would ban federal funding to children’s hospitals that will perform gender transitions.

“There is no other human rights atrocity in America that is so quickly gaining momentum and validation within the very institutions that should know better,” he said in a statement on his website.


“One of these institutions is children’s hospitals. In a place where ‘do no harm’ is the ultimate guiding principle, there is no excuse to ever perform these treatments that permanently alter a child’s physiology. From now on, we will not allow a dime of this taxpayer-funded program to go toward children’s hospitals that cater to the harmful pseudoscience that is ‘gender affirming care,’” he said.

During a July hearing by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, Raheem Williams, a policy analyst for the Center for Urban Renewal and Education said his group opposes “medical experimentation on children.”

“The current landscape of youth gender medicine is marked by a lack of consensus and substantial research gaps, despite the claims of leading advocates of medically transitioning youth,” he said in prepared testimony.

“CURE recognizes the experimental nature of youth gender medicine. We do not support using children as lab rats. We urge Congress to take action to restrict these unregulated and unproven medical experiments on children,” he said.

A report from Bloomberg Law said Planned Parenthood is among the agencies seeking to have the federal government make gender transitions a protected service under privacy standards that cannot be disclosed to law enforcement.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
