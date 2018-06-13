Roger Stone Warns of a ‘Civil War’ if Democrats Impeach Trump

Right-wing political consultant and lobbyist, Roger Stone, has largely remained an ally of President Donald Trump, despite parting ways with the Trump Campaign in 2015.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Stone divulged that he has not recently spoken to the president. “I’m pretty sure his lawyers have urged him not to talk to me,” he said.

The distance is due in large to the FBI investigation into Stone’s alleged involvement with Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0 and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Although, he states that mutual friends have told him the president still asks about him and “wishes you well.”

Stone says this proves that he’s still on the president’s “good list.”

TRENDING: Cuomo’s New CNN Show Tanks While Fox News’ Ratings Soar

Stone is confident Trump will run again in 2020, but he may elect to bow out depending on how the recent dealings with North Korea or the Middle East play out.

“I could see him say, ‘OK, I’ll see you around,’” Stone said. “Why does he need the grief, given everything he’s accomplishing?”

Assuming that Trump would be satisfied he had successfully “made America great again.”

Do you agree that a Trump impeachment would lead to a Civil War? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Stone also believes the threat of impeachment is what may have forced Trump’s hand to sign the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill into law.

“Perhaps he signed because he thought he was getting the allegiance of the military if there was some kind of showdown,” Stone said.

With the impeachment threat looming, Stone reiterates what he first told TMZ back in August of 2017: A Trump impeachment would lead to a Civil War.

“Try to impeach him, just try it,” he told TMZ in a video interview while at LAX. “This is not 1974, the people will not stand for impeachment. A politician that votes for it would be endangering their own life.”

“There will be violence on both sides. I’ll make this clear: I’m not advocating violence, but I’m predicting it.”

RELATED: Roger Stone: Trump May Not Run in 2020

More recently in his same Newsweek interview, he acknowledged those same sentiments, once again stating there would be a “civil war in this country.”

“There’s white-hot hatred for Trump and there is white-hot opposition to an attempt to (re)move him. Anything that is judged to be doctored or cooked up, it’s not going to go well,” Stone said.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.