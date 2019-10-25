Amazon's Most Popular Holiday Toys for Under $25

Disclosure: Some of the links below may contain affiliate links at no additional cost to you and may earn Liftable Media a commission on purchases. By making purchases through these links, you’ll be helping to support The Western Journal.

Each year, retailers share their predictions for the hottest toys for the holiday season. For those that like to shop early, these lists are extremely helpful to ensure they can scoop up one of these popular items before they’re sold out.

We’ve narrowed down the fifteen most popular toys under $25 from Amazon’s Top 100 Holiday Toy List that was recently released.

Prices on Amazon are subject to change.

TRENDING: Schiff Flees as Fed-Up GOP Lawmakers Storm Secure Impeachment Hearing Room

To see the rest of the toys that made this year’s list, where you can also narrow it down by age or category, click here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.