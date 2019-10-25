Amazon's Most Popular Holiday Toys for Under $25

Disclosure: Some of the links below may contain affiliate links at no additional cost to you and may earn Liftable Media a commission on purchases. By making purchases through these links, you’ll be helping to support The Western Journal.
Each year, retailers share their predictions for the hottest toys for the holiday season. For those that like to shop early, these lists are extremely helpful to ensure they can scoop up one of these popular items before they’re sold out.
We’ve narrowed down the fifteen most popular toys under $25 from Amazon’s Top 100 Holiday Toy List that was recently released.
Prices on Amazon are subject to change.
1. WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Puppet with Tempo Control – $14.88
2. Monopoly Unicorns Vs Llamas – $19.99
3. Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo Talking, Singing, Hugging 14″ Plush Toy – $21.88
4. Crayola Super Art Coloring Kit, Gift for Kids, Over 100Piece (Amazon Exclusive) – $22.13
5. NERF Fortnite Sp-R & Llama Targets — Includes Sp-R Blaster, 3 Llama Targets, & 6 (Amazon Exclusive) – $24.99
6. Melissa & Doug Slice-and-Bake Wooden Cookie Play Food Set – $17.49
7. Disney Frozen Adventure Collection, 5 Small Dolls from Frozen 2, Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven, Olaf, & Gale Accessory – $24.99
8. Monopoly Voice Banking Electronic Family Board Game for Ages 8 & Up – $23.99
9. PoKéMoN Electronic & Interactive My Partner Pikachu – $17.99
10. Bakugan Battle Arena, Game Board for Collectibles – $17.45
11. Pikmi Pops Cheeki Puffs – 1pc Medium Collectible Scented Shimmer Plush Toy in Perfume with Surprises – $9.78
12. Klutz Lego Make Your Own Movie Activity Kit – $15.19
13. Play-Doh Tootie The Unicorn Ice Cream Set with 3 Non-Toxic Colors Featuring Color Swirl Compound – $14.57
14. Cutetitos – Mystery Stuffed Animals – Collectible Plush – $9.99
15. Fisher-Price Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth – $22.88
To see the rest of the toys that made this year’s list, where you can also narrow it down by age or category, click here.
