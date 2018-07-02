Roseanne Barr is out, but not down.

The comedian whose top-ranked show was canceled in May by ABC over a tweet Barr sent about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, said she already has offers to return to TV.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it,” she said in a podcast by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach that aired Saturday, ABC reported. “But we’ll see.”

Barr did not provide details.

In May, her show “Roseanne” was canceled after Barr tweeted, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Jarrett, who is black, was an aide to former President Barack Obama.

TRENDING: Trump Calls for ‘Phase Two’ in Effort To Give Back to Middle Class Families

Barr publicly apologized to Jarrett but told Boteach this week she has not yet reached out to Jarrett privately.

“But once again, it’s all about right words and you have to do a lot of meditating and praying for the right words and I just don’t know what the right words would be,” she said.

“The right words, to me, don’t really exist in the lexicon,” she added.

In a prior interview with Boteach, Barr talked about her tweet.

Do you want to see Roseanne Barr return to TV? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“It’s really hard to say this, but I didn’t mean what they think I meant. I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses, but I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance,” she said.

“I definitely feel remorse … I’m a lot of things, I’m a loud mouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake. I never would have wittingly called any black person … a monkey,” she said, according to Fox News.

Last month, ABC announced it would air a show called “The Conners,” which is a spinoff of “Roseanne” without its signature character. One piece of putting together that deal involved Barr signing away any rights to characters she helped create.

“I didn’t ask to be paid off. I asked for nothing, and I just stepped away … because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it,” she said, according to the Daily News.

“I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return I thought that was a penance,” she said on the podcast.

RELATED: Journalist Threatens The Western Journal with Legal Action for Embedding Her Tweets

“Sometimes you ask people what do you think should be done to you, knowing what you’ve done wrong, and it seems that people always know what should be done to them. I just knew that was the right thing and I want to do the right thing because I’ve lived my life, most part of it, to do the right thing for all people, not just Jews,” she said.

Barr said she would not hurt anyone’s feelings, and spoke specifically about Jayden Rey, 9, a black child actress who was part of the show.

“I was very upset about hurting things that I care about and hurting people that I care about,” Barr said. “Specifically, the little girl who played my granddaughter. She is African American, and she loved me and I loved her.

“I did not want her to not have a job because she’s great. I did not want her to think badly of Jewish people, and me specifically,” Barr added. “I wanted Jayden, specifically, to have her job. Because I love her. I did not what her to suffer because of me.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.