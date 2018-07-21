SECTIONS
Entertainment US News
Print

Roseanne Says She Was Fired for Political Reasons, Thought Valerie Jarrett Was White

By Chris Agee
July 21, 2018 at 8:24am
Print

Comedian Roseanne Barr this week continued her attempt to publicly defend herself against widespread allegations of racism.

As The Western Journal reported, ABC cancelled her hit eponymous sitcom soon after she tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, was the child of the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

Barr soon apologized, blaming the side effects of prescription sleeping pills for a comment widely interpreted as racist.

Nearly two months later, she is back with another statement, this time from her “own studio” for a pair of videos posted to her YouTube account.

The first came on Thursday and featured a disheveled and cigarette-smoking Barr delivering a profane reaction to the controversy.

TRENDING: Dershowitz: Mueller Squeezing Manafort To Get Him To ‘Sing’ or ‘Compose’ Against Trump

“I thought the b—- was white!” she shouted. “God d— it. I thought the b—- was white. F—!”

Will you watch the ‘Roseanne’ spin-off series?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Barr added to the response the following day with a calmer demeanor and a similar defense.

“Hi, this is Roseanne Barr,” she said to the camera. “And I’d like to welcome you to my own studio where I’m able to speak for myself to my fellow and sister Americans without the filter of the biased media.”

She went on to address the Jarrett controversy, claiming her statement this week was her “statement from the very beginning and will continue to be forever, because it is the truth.”

Recalling the immediate aftermath of the tweet, Barr said she received a call from the network and offered to publicly explain her side of the situation.

She said ABC called her seeking an explanation for the tweets and she said at the time that she believed Jarrett was white.

“And I also said, ‘And I’m willing to go on ‘The View,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ or whatever other show you want me to go on and explain that to my audience,” Barr added.

Her minute-long statement then shifted to what she claims is the primary reason her show was cancelled so abruptly.

RELATED: ‘God Bless Abortions’ Michelle Wolf Proudly Celebrates Murdering Babies

According to Barr, network executives dismissed her attempt to explain the tweet because she supports President Donald Trump.

“What happened was about 40 minutes after that, my show was canceled before even one advertiser pulled out and I was labeled a racist,” she said. “Why, you ask? Well, the answer is simple. It’s because I voted for Donald Trump. And that is not allowed in Hollywood.”

ABC announced last month that a “Roseanne” spin-off series featuring the same cast minus Barr has been approved by all parties involved, as The Western Journal reported.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne,'” Barr said at the time. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Hollywood, Valerie Jarrett

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul speaks on Senate floor

Rand Paul Blocks Senate Bill, Calls It ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Randy DeSoto

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. pose for a selfie in front of the Lourve in Paris, FranceKimberly Guilfoyle/Twitter

Kimberly Guilfoyle Out at Fox, Network Confirms

Chris Agee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Maxine Waters speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LouisianaParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Maxine Warns of ‘Armed Protests’ Against Her After Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

The Western Journal

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflectionRocky Grimes/ Shutterstock

Democratic Candidate for Alaska Has Never Been to Alaska

Allison Kofol

Retired Stg. Maj. John Canley will be receiving the Medal of Honor for his work during Vietnam War.Stars and Stripes/ Twitter

Marine Gets Unexpected Call from Trump, Will Receive Medal of Honor 50 Years After Heroic Battle

Chris Agee

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 20, 2016 in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After Wave of Migrants, Canada Appoints Border Security Minister

Erin Shortall

Whoopi Goldberg and Judge Pirroscreenshot Contemptor/Youtube

Jeanine Pirro, Whoopi Goldberg Get into Shouting Match on ‘The View’ – ‘Goodbye, I’m Done’

Erin Shortall

Chance the Rapper has recently acquired the Chicagoist to better lobby for Chicago's cause.

Chicago Rapper Buys News Website, Looks To Run Rahm Emanuel Out of Office

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.